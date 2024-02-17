Sizable art grants offered, deadline is Feb. 27

Kimzin Creative, a Petaluma-based Arts and Equity Consulting Group, is collaborating with On the Margins, a Sonoma County collective of bilingual and multicultural health professionals, and La Asamblea, a newly formed collective of BIPOC and queer artists, to offer $30,000 in arts grants to local artists and culture workers.

In year one of the new effort (2024-2025), the Pa'lante Artist Grant Program will support up to five arts and culture workers who can demonstrate “significant ties to Sonoma County.”

Available will be $30,000 in what the organizations describe as unrestricted funds, along with training, and an “increased connection to the local arts and business communities” of Sonoma County.

The application portal opened on January 16, 2024 and the deadline for applications is Feb. 27.

Nikko Kimzin, founder of Kimzin Creative and the co-producer of La Asamblea, has lived in Petaluma for the last few years. Information on the grant program can be found at Kimzincreative.com.