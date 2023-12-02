Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa offers free holiday skating shows

When: 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8; 2, 3, 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 1 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10

There are few holiday attractions cooler than an ice-skating show, and Snoopy’s Home Ice is bringing back its popular free outdoor performances for the third year in a row.

This year, in collaboration with Redwood Ice Theatre Company and Sonoma Clean Power, Snoopy’s Home Ice will present eight 20-minute shows in the arena’s front courtyard. The shows, from Dec. 8-10, will have skating, as well as dance and hip-hop performances set to recorded holiday music.

“It feels like something to get the community into the holiday spirit,” said Kim Navarro, skating director at the arena and director of the holiday shows. “It’s a good demonstration of community.”

Navarro’s skating credits include national and international competition. She won’t be skating in the show this year, as she did in 2021 and 2022, but she has lined up five professional skaters to perform.

They include sisters Carmen Mitchell, founder of Redwood Ice Theatre Company and skater with Disney On Ice, and Antonia Mitchell, a Disney On Ice skater for 10 years.

The others are Rebecca Erb and Alexandria Collis, both skaters with Holiday On Ice, and Samantha Taylor of Woodstock Ice Productions and Broadway On Ice.

And of course, there will be an appearance by Snoopy, the arena’s namesake and perennial favorite from the “Peanuts” comic strip created by the arena’s founder, the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.

The free holiday shows were proposed by Sonoma Clean Power in 2021, said Kate Kelly, the company’s director of public relations and marketing who approached Snoopy’s Home Ice about the idea.

Founded in 2014, Sonoma Clean Power provides residents and businesses in Sonoma and Mendocino counties with clean energy from renewable resources, including geothermal, wind and solar.

Kelly talked with Tamara Stanley, general manager at Snoopy’s Home Ice, and Carmen Mitchell, executive director of the Redwood Ice Theatre Company.

“I had a meeting with Tamara Stanley to discuss how we could partner together to bring holiday cheer to the community,” Kelly said. “Carmen Mitchell happened to be there at the same time, so the three of us sat down, and the idea of the outdoor shows was born out of a collaboration.

“We wanted to do a special project for the community,” Kelly said. “The public reaction the first year was phenomenal. This is the third annual outdoor skating and variety show we’ve worked on with them.”

Stanley estimated 250 to 300 people attended each performance in previous years.

“It was fun to see people come for the first show and just stay for the rest, so then it got closer to 400,” she added.

The project began as an effort to get people out again following the COVID pandemic shutdown.

“It felt like we were coming out of COVID, but still very much in it, because people were still concerned about how to get together,” Navarro explained.

By now, the outdoor holiday shows have become a new tradition.

“It’s definitely grown since the first idea,” she added.

