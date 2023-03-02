Although a little early, we figured you may want to plan out your St. Paddy’s Day in advance. Because if you love corned beef and cabbage, Petaluma has you covered.

However, first let’s set the record straight: It is St. Paddy’s, not St. Patty’s. Of course I forget this every year and have to look it up again, possibly

because I grew up with Peppermint Patty of the Peanuts comic strip fame, and now that’s stuck in my head. (For those who are wondering, Patty is short for Patricia, while Paddy is the shortened form of Padraic or Padraig, which is the Irish-Gaelic name that would eventually become Patrick in modern English.)

Now, about that corned beef and cabbage. For those wanting to make it themselves, you can either go hardcore and buy your own brisket directly from one of our farms – like Stemple Creek Ranch, Fallon Hills Ranch or the like – or, if you want your brisket already “corned,” just call Petaluma Market today to reserve yours. They typically corn at least a 55-gallon drum’s worth, maybe more, but it goes fast. (We have been known to order up a half-dozen of them, freeze the majority, and then cook them up throughout the year as a special treat.)

On that note, Petaluma Market will surely be offering St. Paddy’s Day lunch and dinner at their hot bar, but check their website for the date as we get closer. Also, don’t forget Bay Laurel Culinary (www.baylaurelculinary.com) as they usually offer pre-orders of their excellent seasonal Beef & Guinness Pie at this time of year.

And for those wanting to live it up while someone else does the cooking and cleaning, there are plenty of options already announced for this year’s St. Paddy’s Day, which falls on Friday, March 17. First up, one of the longest-running St. Paddy’s Day celebrations is hosted by the Penngrove Social Firemen, and will actually be held this weekend, on Saturday, March 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at their clubhouse. You can find more information at www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

The Petaluma Elks Lodge will hold their St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Saturday, March 18, with cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner, prepared by Eamonn Burns and family, at 6:30 p.m. There will also be Irish dancers performing!

Several of our local restaurants and bars have already announced their plans to offer corned beef and cabbage meals in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. The north end of town tends to come in strong with St. Paddy’s Day celebrations, with Beyond the Glory, Pete’s Henny Penny, and the Willowbrook all planning to serve corned beef and cabbage.

Petaluma Foodie Leslie Gordon was nice enough to do some of the legwork for me and confirmed that the Aquarium will also be offering their famed corned beef and cabbage meal starting at 11:30 a.m. on that Friday.

Zimi, located at the Block, certainly caught our attention when owner/chef Dino Moniodis announced they will be offering corned beef and cabbage “three ways,” plus a live Irish band. Although Dino is of Greek heritage, he doesn’t mess around when it comes to cultural celebrations, corned beef and cabbage is an American thing anyway.

Also downtown, McNear’s Saloon has been celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, with music and Irish dancers, since their very first grand opening day, which I believe was on St. Patrick’s Day back in 1987. I have seen no announcement of it yet, but can’t imagine St. Paddy’s Day without McNear’s, so keep an ear out.

Elece Hempel of the Petaluma People Services Center informed us that they’ll be offering a special St. Paddy’s Day lunch that day, but reservations are required (call 765-8488) and seating is reserved for those 60 years old and over.

One of our favorite finds in recent years for this holiday is the “John Wilson” pizza from Brixx. I haven’t seen an announcement yet from owner Noel Milo, but I’m sure it’s coming any day. The John Wilson is a corned beef pizza with a Dijon horseradish and sour cream base, Swiss and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with thinly sliced roasted red potatoes, sauteed cabbage and finished off with capers. It comes with a side of their house thousand island dressing for dipping, if you so desire. We tried this last year for the first time and loved it. While at Brixx, don’t forget to try their desserts, which are just as good as their excellent pizzas.

Falling on a Friday, and during Lent, can pose a problem for those who observe the rules regarding no meat on Friday. The only information I could find about a pass this year comes by way of an announcement in Philadelphia that the diocese there is giving parishioners a pass if they want to enjoy corned beef on this particular Friday. I have seen nothing local yet, but when I posted about it to Petaluma Foodies, Council member Karen Nau offered to call our local diocese to see if the bishop would be following Philadelphia’s lead – so maybe we’ll have some good news in this department in the next week or two.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.