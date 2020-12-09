‘Social’ (media) distancing

I'm of a generation where I don't really remember socializing before social media.

There was this brief period in school, when computers didn't connect to the internet and everyone I knew had a name. Then I got into chat rooms and everyone had a screen name too, and an e-mail — and all these things didn't match.

Then a Livejournal.

Then a deadjournal and a Myspace, a Facebook and Instagram.

Oh, and Twitter, Youtube and any other niche page you sign up for.

Those are all real.

I didn't have to make any of them up, and that's a lot. There are different sites for a computer, or an app on the phone. It's way more than just a name and phone number.

Social media.

I'm sure a lot people feel it was easier before social media to be social. But I grew up in chat rooms. My handle is OliverGravesIRL. Kind of a joke, as in IRL means "In Real Life," and you're following the completely controlled fake life I present to you.

All of this has started to become the norm for our society, it seems. Now, in social distancing times, social media has become even more important to people.

And yet, I see a lot of people who don't, you know ... know ... how to use it ... “it” being social media ... which is ... you know ... fine.

Needing to adapt to social media is different from growing up with it. I wish I could teach a class, on Zoom, on how to use social media. Including Zoom. Though everyone taking that class would need to know how Zoom works, just to take the class, and it could take a class to learn that.

The social etiquette of “social media” is different for so many people.

I had someone message me one night. I replied, but became busy. I mean it. I got busy. I know we're all sheltering in place ... at least I hope we all are. More of us probably should.

But I had an online show, and I put my attention to that.

So, the night goes on, I briefly forget about the messaging conversation, and the next day they send me a kind of passive aggressive message, like I deliberately ignored them. It had only been 22 hours! If I was corresponding through e-mail for this, I don't feel this would have happened.

In fact, I've never gotten a rude e-mail.

And no, this is not an invitation for one.

That's fine though. I remember a time when I saw people in-person all the time, and they'd talk to me about a post in-person. Thet did not interact with me on social media — no likes or comments from them — but they saw it.

Because, these days, your friends are they — creepily watching and waiting to make their move.

There's just so much to this social media thing.

There's also "textiquette."

That’s right. The way people use texting has lots of common habits and ways to do it.

It’s exhausting, but it’s what we have.

Look. I know we all miss being in-person. I implore people to learn other programs.

Discord is a great voice and video service.

Calling people is also great.

Don't text them and ask to call them. Just call them, and if they don’t answer, leave a voice mail — if you remember what those are. Try to break out of your bubble. Don't feel confined to the world of social media. Don't fall victim to the ambiguous landscape of "Likes" and "Seen" and such.

It's just a tool. It's meant to help you stay connected.

So, don't let it hurt you.

Like any tool, safety first.

(Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic who can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or through his website OliverGraves.com. “Oliver’s World“ runs every-other-week in the Argus-Courier.)