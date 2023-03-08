Solange Russek to be honored for Museum work this weekend

Petaluma’s Solange Russek, the collections manager of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, will be presented with a special honor on Sunday, March 12, when the Sonoma County Historical Records Commission bestows its Collections and Archives Award.

The ceremony will take place during the Sonoma County Historical Society Annual Meeting and Award Luncheon at Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Hotel. Solange was nominated for the award by Linda Buffo on behalf of the Petaluma Woman’s Club.

The award is part of an annual program to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of history-centered individuals, groups and agencies operating in Sonoma County. The award is given for work on existing collections as well as honoring general efforts to preserve archival material for the continued celebration and promotion of history and cultural preservation.

In addition to Russek, awards will be given to Roberto Esteves, a longtime volunteer with the Russian River Historical Society, Edward Gilardi of the Cotati Historical Society, Betsy Penn of the Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder’s Office and The Sonoma County Library.

Prior awardees include the Cotati Historical Society’s Judy Gustafson, the Santa Rosa High School Foundation and the Sonoma County Historical Society.

“This is a big deal,” said Petaluma historian Katherine J. Rinehart. “Working behind the scenes, Solange is making extraordinary contributions to the preservation of Petaluma’s history and developing lasting relationships with those who lived that history.”