Soman Chainani and the art of making magic

For acclaimed children’s novelist Soman Chainani, being able to travel again and meet fans at bookstores again — after more than two years of remote engagements and nearly zero face-to-face interaction with the public — feels like a happy ending to a not-so-delightful fairy tale.

“It’s like I got the other half of my job back,” he says. “As a writer, I’m used to spending months at home in my hoodie, working on a book in isolation, then spending three or four months getting out there and meeting the kids. That’s been the fun of it, that swing between two different worlds. Well, it’s been two years of the isolation part, and finally, I get to do the meet-and-greet part again.”

Soman Chainani (PHOTO BY IRVIN RIVERA)

In the approximate middle of what Chainani calls “a wild travel day when nothing has gone right,” the author has made contact after a delayed plane flight and a short flurry of calls from his publicist adjusting the exact time of his planned afternoon interview.

“You know, before COVID, I did six or seven years of book tours, and I got used to improvising my way through various travel mishaps, but I’m out of practice, I guess, and it feels like I keep making a lot of wrong decisions,” Chainani explains with a laugh. “But I’m here now and I’m on the phone, ready to talk about coming to Petaluma — one of my favorite places with one of my favorite bookstores — so there’s one thing that’s gone right.”

Soman Chainani is the author of the bestselling YA series known as the “EverNever World” books. Over the course of six volumes — with a seventh about to be released — the series has conjured up sales of over 3 million copies worldwide. The epic tale of fantasy, friendship and hard choices, set at a school where a diverse collection of magical young folks are trained to become fairy tale heroes or villains, has been translated into over 30 languages. Later this year, the first book in the EverNever series, “The School for Good & Evil,” will become an all-star motion picture from Netflix. The film features a cast that includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh, and is being directed by Paul Feig, best known for “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat” and “Ghostbusters.”

Meanwhile, another of Chainani’s bestsellers, 2021’s “Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales” — an anthology of short stories inspired by classic fairy tales, written during the early months of the pandemic — is on its way to becoming a streaming television series.

Chainani, who was raised in grew up in Key Biscayne, Florida, is a 2001 graduate of Harvard University, where he studied English and American Literature. A resident of New York City since 2003, he was nominated for the 2014 Waterstone Prize for Children’s Literature (for “The School for Good & Evil”) and in 2016 was named as one of Out Magazine’s “Out100,” an annual list of the most "impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people" of the year.

As he has just indicated, Chainani will be in Petaluma on Tuesday, May 31, at 4 p.m., meeting fans at Copperfield’s Book Store to talk about his new release, a sequel titled “Rise of the School for Good & Evil.” Copperfield’s, he says, holds a special place in his heart.

“Petaluma is one of the first cities that really embraced ”The School for Good & Evil,“ back at the beginning,” he says. “It feels like a home away from home for me. I used to go there on all of my tours, so this will feel like a homecoming in a way.”

Since the last time he was here, Chainani has released a few new books, including the aforementioned “Beasts and Beauty,” which he describes as his response to the state of the world in 2020.

“For me, whenever I need to make sense of the world, I go into a creative space, so writing became my primary outlet for everything I was feeling early on in the pandemic,” he says. “So, in a way, ”Beasts and Beauty“ was my primal reaction to everything that was going on that year. I looked at the world as if we’d made a wrong turn, and lost our sense of who we were, and I wanted to go back to the old fairy tales and redo them, in a way that taught us some of the lessons we’d maybe forgotten. So that book became my primal scream, more or less.”

He admits to being somewhat surprised that the book has been as successful as it has.

“It did surprise me,” he says. “I think it’s because the book is based in this desire to find what links we have in common, the idea that however different we may be, there is this shared collection of stories we can somehow all relate to.”