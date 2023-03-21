While pondering where to have a group brunch recently, we ran into the ever-more-common issue of multiple restricted diets. With some being gluten-free, some having dairy allergies, and some still wanting gluten, dairy and all the rest, our restaurant choices were narrowed down considerably – especially since there was a dozen of us, and the gathering was being held on a rather impromptu basis.

Thankfully, Café Bellini, as always, had us covered. Not only do they have an extensive menu that satisfies everyone in our group of family and friends, but their restaurant is large enough to have multiple seating areas, including both small and large special event and banquet rooms.

From basics, like burgers, to fancy, like Crème Brulee French toast – and even going international, with standouts like Chilaquiles Verde, Huevos Rancheros, and Moroccan Eggs – their menu runs the gamut from sweet to savory, even offering a healthy overlap between the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

The owners, husband-and-wife team Lisa and Mike Shatnawi, are no strangers to the restaurant business, owning and operating Palm’s Grill in Petaluma (and Sonoma), which just happens to be the former restaurant in this location. Maybe that’s why Café Bellini was winner of the Petaluma People’s Choice Award for Best New Restaurant in 2020.

The place has an interesting origin story: While in the middle of selling Palm’s Grill, their prospective buyer had to back out. Instead of resting on their laurels, Lisa and Mike saw this as the perfect opportunity to revamp the space and the menu. And revamp they did. Chef Mike knew Petalumans love out-of-the-box options alongside the old standards, and so felt free to get creative. His guests are thanking him for it.

On the day of our brunch, Café Bellini’s menu had at least one or two things for everyone in our party, regardless of dietary restrictions, although one can easily end up having trouble choosing from among about a dozen great options. The breakfast menu is served until 3 p.m., with many items being available all day – so during our brunch visit, we were getting to choose to from both the breakfast and the lunch menu.

Side note: This place is roomy. Because we called ahead, they gave us the smaller of their private rooms. However, even with a dozen in our crew, there was plenty of room to spare and I think they could have accommodated three times as many. There is also a much bigger back room available for larger parties.

Most of our folks went with breakfast, because it is hard to pass up Café Bellini’s benedicts, of which there were five to choose from, including the Pacific Benedict (smoked salmon) and a crab special (being that it is Dungeness season). We also ordered both the Crème Brulee and the Tiramisu French Toast, which are two consummate favorites. Chef Mike saw our interest in his French Toast and so sent out the third too – his special Cannoli French toast. He also remembered, from way back in 2021 when I wrote a feature article about Café Bellini’s opening, that at that time I had wanted to try the Chorizo Hash but had already ordered half the menu so was going to have to reserve that for the next visit. Sure enough, he sent out an order of Chorizo Hash for us all to try. Chef Mike’s memory is equally as good as his Chorizo Hash.

Two in our group ordered the Moroccan Eggs, also known as Moroccan Shakshuka, which is an incredible sauteed onion, garlic, bell peppers, potatoes and sausage dish, with poached eggs, served hot in a cast iron skillet. I assume it can be ordered without the spice, however, even our most timid at the table agreed that the spiciness was an integral part of what makes this dish so delicious. My Irish brother-in-law, who tends to shy away from heat, could not stop devouring his Moroccan Eggs, even with a bit of sweat starting to show on his forehead.

However, even with all the incredible breakfast options, it is hard to forgo such savory delights as Chef Mike’s Reuben, Tri-Tip Dip, and my personal favorite, the Short Rib Grilled Cheese sandwich. (Personally, I always ask for the Tri-Tip’s au jus for dipping my Short Rib Grilled Cheese, but I’m a glutton for mixing incredible flavors.) Several in our group also ordered from the hearty burger menu once they discovered they could substitute the regular bun for one that is gluten-free.

Along with their regular breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, Café Bellini also has several other special menus, and if it is a holiday of any kind, they will always have at least one or two items appropriate for the celebration. And here’s a special note for parents: Café Bellini’s kids menu is rather impressive. It has a nice range and is very reasonably priced. From pancakes to French toast to chicken tenders to mac ‘n cheese, only the burger is more than $6 (it’s $7, or $8 with cheese), and as for quality, the three youngsters in our group voiced unanimous approval.

Café Bellini has a “small plate” shareables menu too, with things like soups and wings and flatbread, as well a diverse Happy Hour menu, which is served from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This is one of the lesser known happy hours in town, but going an hour later than most, and on Saturday afternoons, makes it a real winner. The menu includes things like BBQ Tri Tip Sliders, Calamari, Ahi Poke, and Short Rib Nachos, to go along with drink specials such as $3 for Coors Light, $1 off drafts and featured cocktails, and $2 off well drinks and wine. As if all that wasn’t enough, Café Bellini also has banquet and special events menus that can be tweaked any way you want in order to pair perfectly with whatever your special occasion.

Needless to say, our group is always happy after visiting Café Bellini, especially when there are leftovers, and this visit was no exception. Because we like so many dishes on the menu, even with a dozen of us in tow, we still ended up ordering a couple of extras. Everyone wins.

Café Bellini 100 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma 707-774-6160 www.thecafebellini.com

