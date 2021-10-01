Sonoma Arts Live’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ is ‘compelling,’ ‘delightful’

Does a classic noir film like “Sunset Boulevard” translate into a fast-paced musical?

The short answer is yes.

Sonoma Arts Live’s nimble adaptation captures the atmospheric tragedy, the nonsensical touches of humor and the heartbreaking twilight days of fictional silent film star Norma Desmond. With music by the incomparable Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, this story-driven production is mesmerizing.

Clips are used from the original 1950 Billy Wilder film to guide the audience through exciting scene changes of car chases, movie stars and murder. Their novelty does not compete with the dynamism of the onstage cast, who are instantly captivating.

The abandoned, lonely Norma roams her forgotten mansion, singing of how she brought an entire cinema to tears “With One Look” and Daniela Innocenti Beem has proven those lyrics to be true. Her performance ranges from fiery melodrama to numb, unhinged horror.

Michael Scott Wells as struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis saunters through the role with astute subtlety and well-timed mannerisms. It is difficult to bring warmth and affability to Gillis, who can come across as calculating, but fortunately, with this actor the character is in good hands.

Finding small moments to highlight, adding to the delicate luster of this production, director Carl Jordan of Petaluma has crafted a truly compelling “Sunset Boulevard.” He keeps the flow constantly in motion, bringing out the best in an already talented cast.

The exuberant ensemble is well matched with breezy choreography by Devin Parker Sullivan filled with lifts and playful twirls. They add vintage flair and comedic relief, brightening the otherwise macabre tale. Petaluma resident Ron Lam joins the high-spirited cast with his trademark elegance.

Tim Setzer as Max Von Mayerling, Norma’s extremely loyal butler/chauffeur, is outstanding. His love for the role shines through during the heartrending beauty of “The Greatest Star of All.”

It is not a perfect staging, with occasional tempo glitches from an otherwise excellent orchestra, and some questionable costuming choices, but the flaws are easily overshadowed by this delightful musical’s many successes. Music director Ellen Patterson has done a tremendous job under difficult circumstances.

Sonoma Arts Live is carefully checking vaccine cards and enforcing the request to correctly wear masks when indoors. This is the safest I have felt in any theater so far.

With the historic Sonoma Plaza a few minutes away, a brief road trip to see “Sunset Boulevard” is a refreshing excursion after the challenges of last year. Whether you plan on exploring for pre-performance wine tasting or arriving just in time to enjoy the show, this production is worth the drive.