Sonoma County ‘arts educator of the year’ nominations open

To help recognize and celebrate the contributions of arts teachers across Sonoma County, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and Creative Sonoma have announced a new Arts Educator of the Year Award.

“I'm super excited about this award because I think it expands and really elevates our recognition for education, specifically in the arts,” said Debbie Yarrow, an arts education manager at Creative Sonoma, quoted in a recent PRess Democrat article. “We’re trying to make sure all folks hear about this. And we're really excited to see those nominations coming in.”

The deadline is Friday, Jan. 12. Finalists will be selected by a panel of three arts leaders from outside of the area, and Sonoma County’s first educator of the year will be reveled in late February. The recipient receives a $500 cash award and a $500 gift card to a local arts store. The prize money is being put forward by Daniels Chapel of Roses. The Sonoma County Office of Education also recognizes a teacher of the year. The 2023 recipient was special -education teacher Meaghan King.

The new award is the first arts-specific teacher program of its kind in Sonoma County. will help recognize a unique subset of the county’s educators, Worley said.

Nominations should submitted through the Luther Burbank Center website.