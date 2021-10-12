Sonoma County play ‘Noises Off’ designed to lift troubles, inspire laughter

Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” is a nonsensical, slapstick farce requiring a clever, rotating front-and-back set and a team of charismatic actors, all of which it has courtesy of Spreckels Theatre Company. Playing through Oct. 24 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, the three-act show builds gradually from its lengthy first-act set-up to some truly wild mayhem — sardines, slamming doors, scantily clad actors — in the second and third acts.

The 1982 comedy is structured around a play-within-a-play, a classic kind of British sex farce called “Nothing On.” We first catch glimpses of it during a late-night dress rehearsal where a ragtag cast and crew are exhausted but everyone is carrying on, desperately preparing for opening night.

Director Sheri Lee Miller has done her utmost to energize any sluggish parts in the opening, infusing Frayn’s plot with carefully placed dramatic pauses, constantly on-the-move blocking and intriguing performance decisions. “Noises Off” really comes alive in act two, as we see the same scene they were rehearsing earlier, only now from the perspective of backstage, where the escalating interpersonal drama of the actors is fused with breakneck action as the actors sprint hectically between doors and up and down stairs, all while snatching up props and changing costumes — and occasionally sabotaging each other with tied-shoelaces and other pranks. All of this demands plenty of skillful physical comedy form the actors, who succeed in capturing huge laughs from the audience.

Petaluma resident Eileen Morris portrays Dotty, the actor who plays the sarcastic, sardine-loving housekeeper Mrs. Clackett in the show-within-a-show. She expertly switches accents between the roles, adding a layer of humor to an already engaging character. Her losing battle with a phone cord is outrageously silly, and it is a miracle that she keeps track of all those plates of sardines.

The entire ensemble is excellent, particularly John Craven as the notoriously un-sober actor Selsdon, who brings inspired sparks of comedy to some of the slower early moments. His awkward fist bump with the “Nothing On” play’s director, Lloyd (Matthew Cadigan), was particularly comical. Taylor Diffenderfer simmers with pent-up emotion as Poppy, the play’s assistant stage manager, holding it all in until a surprise announcement bursts out in a moment of chaos.

Zane Walters is outstanding as Garry, leaping up staircases, wrestling door handles and tumbling about the set. He is the somewhat younger paramour of Dotty, and his rising jealousy — when he begins to believe she’s cheating on him — rapidly builds from a subtle twitch of the jaw into crazed eyes and a cactus-wielding rage.

This kind of exaggerated farce is entertaining, but it is also a relic from another era, where jokes about blondes having a lower level of intellect were common practice. Lloyd routinely uses his position of power as an opportunity to sleep with women who are reliant on him for their careers. “Noises Off” is clearly a comedy, but such behavior today comes off as more disturbing than humorous.

The production itself is a diverting, nostalgic staging with outstanding set design by Eddy Hansen. This lighthearted play’s antics will lift your troubles for a few hours. “Noises Off” may not be a witty masterpiece, but its campy humor is oddly satisfying.