Sonoma Family Meal finds Petaluma home

The spark that started Sonoma Family Meal came during the 2017 Tubbs firestorm. There was an immediate need to feed displaced fire victims, as well as first responders, and Heather Irwin was getting calls from local chefs and restaurateurs asking what they could do to help. Several additional disasters later, and her organization is still hard at work helping to relieve food shortages. The biggest advance in this effort has been the establishment of a dedicated kitchen and pantry, which was recently opened at the north end of Petaluma, in Anna’s Seafood’s old location.

Irwin’s prior work as a Sonoma County food writer put her in the perfect position to know all the right people when it came to feeding those in need in the wake of the 2017 tragedy. Not a chef, per se, (although I remember her entry placing well at a Penngrove pie competition), Irwin’s contribution to SFM was one of connections. (She writes for Sonoma Media Investments, which includes the Argus-Courier, Index-Tribune, North Bay Business Journal, Press Democrat and Sonoma Magazine.)

During the 2017 fires, business in Santa Rosa came to a screeching halt, which is not the norm for restaurants, who are experts at hustle and bustle. Restaurateurs wanted to help, and there just so happen to be a dire need in their field of expertise - food, and so Irwin put the two together.

“Chefs desperately wanted to feed people, and existing emergency outlets weren’t set up to handle restaurant-made food,” said Irwin. “I decided to work with our generous restaurant and farm communities to serve safe, nutritious, lovingly-made food to anyone in need. We also knew that many people were afraid to go to shelters or were staying in friends’ or family’s homes and simply needed something to eat.”

She organized volunteers, from chefs to preps, and coordinated with kitchens all over Sonoma County to help get meals made and delivered. Although Petaluma was making its own efforts to help the onslaught of people fleeing the fire zones, with most of restaurants and caterers pulling together to make things work, Irwin was doing the same thing in rest of the county.

Instead of letting up and going back to business as usual once the fires were quenched, Sonoma Family Meal continued to concentrate on feeding the hungry, while also recognizing the need for locally based disaster preparedness for the future. That future would come sooner than anyone would have thought, as “business as usual” around Sonoma County seems to be fairly regular natural disasters. The rains of early 2019 led to destructive flooding along the Russian River, and that fall followed with another devasting fire season, both leaving many in need of basic food resources.

Although the aftermath of the 2017 and 2019 fires and flood will continue to have lasting effects on our economy and those that rely on it for work, SFM’s was in the ideal position to pivot when the next disaster struck. Two cornerstones of disaster preparedness are having the infrastructure and experience to effectively assist, no matter what type of disaster is thrown our way, and SFM has set themselves up to be that go-to source in that arena.

The pandemic presented a similar need for family meals, however the root of the emergency itself meant SFM had to shift its tactics. It was no longer a matter of finding community kitchens and volunteers to staff them. The safety measures set in place to slow the spread of the virus were at exact odds to the normal SFM model of volunteers crammed in community kitchens, lending a hand wherever it was needed.

SFM was forced to flip their model. During and immediately after the fires, many restaurants were closed, or worse -- destroyed so they had staff, but no restaurant. During the pandemic, the physical restaurants were still there but were at risk of closing due to a lack of business. SFM shifted from making the meals in-house to raising and directing funds to cash-strapped restaurants in exchange for them making the needed meals. It was a win-win because meals were provided and restaurants were able to keep their key staff employed as they waited out the pandemic.

Petaluma Kitchen

The pandemic added a lot of challenges to SFM’s goal of opening their own dedicated facility, but through a lot of perseverance and fundrasing, they finally secured their new space, here in Petaluma. The biggest challenge, accord to Irwin, was finding the perfect spot for the kitchen.

“We looked for two years throughout the county,” she said. “Our new home in Petaluma was this Goldilocks situation where we had an amazing landlord who believed in our idea, it was properly zoned, the size was just perfect, it was accessible from both Sonoma and Santa Rosa, and we had a lot of support from locals. We couldn’t be happier to be in Petaluma.”