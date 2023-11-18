“Spread holiday cheer with Sonoma Family Meal!” wrote Leslie Gonzalez, the nonprofit’s program manager. “We're looking for volunteers to join us in our community kitchen, creating delicious meals for those in need.”

They’e especially needed ahead of the upcoming holidays. Currently the organization is preparing top-notch Thanksgiving sides – including turkey gravy, mushroom-and-leek stuffing, bacon gratin and pumpkin cheesecake squares – for Sonoma County residents most in need of them.

Formed after the fires of 2017 and based in Petaluma, Sonoma Family Meal “is committed to strengthening our local food economy and nourishing our community in times of crisis and stability,” according to its website at sonomafamilymeal.org.

To volunteer, pick a time on the sign-up page at signup.com. Kids 12 and up are welcome to help too, but must be accompanied by an adult. More info is available at the Sonoma Family Meal website.