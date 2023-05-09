Sonoma-Marin Fair announces 2023 theme

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Sonoma-Marin Fair, which recently announced a fantastical fairy tale theme for this year’s incarnation of the annual extravaganza, this time titled “Fairest in the Land.”

The main stage concert lineup features four big shows at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and the traditional day-long Fiesta Latina from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Fair kicks off with Bay Area dance band Pride & Joy, on Thursday it’s the Alternative/Christian rock band Switchfoot, while Friday brings country hit-maker Randy Houser and on Saturday, audiences will hear Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gavin McGraw. The bands featured at Fiesta Latina are Sonoma Santanera, Banda Potrero and La Gran Sonora de Raul Mendoza.

The beloved event will run for five days, from June 21-25, open from 3-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, from noon to midnight on Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. If purchased in advance, general admission tickets are $22 for adults (13-64), $15 for kids (4-12) and seniors (65+), and at the gate during the fair will be $25 for adults and $18 for kids and seniors. On opening day, Wednesday June 21, all ages get in for $18, and on Thursday, June 22 (Senior Day), tickets are $12 for anyone 65 and up.

General admission includes all carnival rides, car races on Wednesday, the annual Ugly Dog contest on Friday, and the general seating area for all Main Stage shows. For the concerts, a limited number of 500 Concert Pit Passes are available for $25, allowing preferred seating and entrance to the Pit area 1/2 hour before the show.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit Sonoma-MarinFair.org.