Sonoma-Marin Fair announces dates for full opening

After two years of anything-but-normal, the Sonoma-Marin Fair, held annually in Petaluma at the fairgrounds, has announced that it will be back to full “normal” functions, with concerts, rides and attractions, and a lineup of concerts, and has set June 22-26 as the dates for the 2022 return.

The theme this year will be “Everybody’s Fair.” Details on musical guests will be announced soon. The Fair isn’t the only COVID-19-delayed summertime event that is planning a big celebratory return. Petalumans who’ve been waiting more than two years for this might want to get out their calendars and mark down some of the following upcoming dates.

Check out the website at Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

Salute to American Graffiti

This beloved car-worshipping weekend of love and adoration for George Lucas’ 1973 homage of small town car culture in 1960s America returns May 19-21 in downtown Petaluma. Among the announced appearances from celebrities from the film - which is celebrating its 49th birthday this year - will be Mackenzie Phillips, who played the rambunctious Carol in the film. Information can be found at the Petaluma Visitors Center website.

Rivertown Revival

Not only is Petaluma’s wildest annual event returning to celebrate our river (“The Greatest Slough on Earth”) with costumes, music, art, games, boats and $5 weddings, the event — a benefit for Friends of the Petaluma River — is expanding, going from one day to two. The 2020 Rivertown Revival is now set for July 24 and July 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. As always, it takes place at Steamer Landing Park, 100 East D Street.

Petaluma Music Festival

Returning to the Petaluma Fairgrounds this year, after a couple of years of virtual music presentation, it’s the popular Petaluma Music Festival, featuring an array of performers including Jackie Greene, Dustbowl Revival, Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, Rainbow Girls, Dirty Cello, Levi Lloyd & Friends, The Happys and Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes. August 6, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.