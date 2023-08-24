Sonoma Spice Queen, local purveyor of organic spices and other pantry items, has joined the efforts to raise funds to help Maui fire victims.

“I was in Maui in June and was in Lahaina a lot,” the original Spice Queen, Wind McAllister, told us. “As a small business owner, traveling to places that are relaxing and harmonious is important to me and Maui always fits the bill. I wanted to do this fundraiser because Maui and its people are always kind and welcoming even though tourism is intrusive to its land and its people.”

She added, “We in Petaluma and Sonoma County understand what it is like to live through fires and the threat is still with us. Sonoma Strong is Maui Strong, and I am hoping this fundraiser will help in whatever small way possible.”

For the next few weeks, she and her staff will be selling raffle tickets in support of Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong, with all of the proceeds going to help those in need. Raffle winnings include a lot of great Sonoma Spice Queen items, as well as items from Lunchette, Stellina Pronto, iLeoni, Belfare, Jess Brown Designs, Floraluna Apothecary, LaLa’s Jam Bar and other local vendors. Tickets are $5 and available at Sonoma Spice Queen’s new digs at 9 4th St. (They can also be purchased over the phone at 707-776-7678.)

Fundraiser or no, Sonoma Spice Queen (www.sonomaspicequeen.com) is a great spot for buying gifts, especially if you are looking to help someone fill their pantry upon moving into or buying a new place. Along with all the other great gifts, we highly recommend grabbing a few bags from their amazing selection of Rancho Gordo beans, a couple of jars of Belfare’s sesame-chili crunch and honey from Kiss the Flower – especially if they still have their blackberry in stock, although all of those honeys are great.