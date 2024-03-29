Sonoma State University to host community writers festival

Writers, start your (creative) engines! The Sonoma Community Writers Festival, a free day-long event to be held on Thursday, April 4 from 4-9 p.m., will be presented at SSU by the university’s English department and student-produced magazine Zaum. The festival is designed to provide students and aspiring writers of all ages with ideas, practical tools and firsthand connections to the publishing world.

Reading sessions and topics will include “Readings from the Mendocino Coast Writers Conference” (4-4:50 p.m. in the Alexander Valley Room), “Bilingual Reading of the Poetry of German Poet Max Sessner” (4-4:50 p.m. in the Sonoma Valley Room), “Sixteen Rivers Press: Voices of the San Francisco Bay Area Watershed” (5-5:50 p.m. in the Sonoma Valley Room, featuring readings by Matthew M. Monte, Rosa Lane, Christina Lloyd, Terry Ehret and others), “Feather Press Presents Birds of Paradise” (5-50 p.m. in the Bennett Valley Room, featuring Jennifer Barone, Cassandra Dallett, Ingrid Keir and Kalechi Ubozoh).

Other sessions include “BAQWA Presents: Readings by Bay Area Queer Writers” (5-5:50 p.m. in the Alexander Valley Room), “Bay Area Poets: Peter Kline, Brittany Perham and Randall Mann” (6-6:50 p.m. at Stevenson 130) and “Red Light Lit: The Poetics of Seduction-Love, Power, and the Erotic Imagination” (7-7:50 p.m. at Stevenson 1301).

Panels and workshops include “The Art of Brevity: Crafting the Very Short Story,” with Grant Faulkner (4-5:10 p.m. in the Dry Creek Valley Room), “Picture This: Art as a Catalyst for Crafting Poems,” with Virginia Barrett (4-5:10 p.m. in Stevenson 1211), “Feasts, Fasts, Fights: Prompts for Writing Stories of Memorable Meals,” with Marianne Rogoff (4-5:10 in Stevenson 1206), “Historical Fiction for Beginners,” with Carla D. Williams (4-5:10 p.m. in the Knights Valley Room) and “Demystifying Small Press Publishing” (4-5:10 p.m. in Stevenson 1102).

If that’s not enough to pique your interest, how about “Applying to Writing Conferences and Residencies: Tips and Advice” (5:20-6:30 p.m.) Stevenson 1201), “The Joys of Translating and Being Translated” (6:40-7:50 p.m. in Stevenson 1102), “Pathway to Publication for Queer Writers” (Stevenson 1101) and “Seven Lessons I Learned from Writing a Memoir,” with Meredith Pike-Baky (6:40-7:50 p.m. In the Knights Valley Room).

Penngrove’s inspiring and influential Sitting Room will be represented by a panel titled “Sitting Room: Our Panoply of Poets,” with Iris Dunkle, Kim Hester-Williams, Maya Khosla, Patti Trimble and Terry Ehret.

The above highlights and suggestions are not even half of what’s available over the course of the festival’s five hours of literary offerings and meet-and-greet opportunities.

Among the many other local literary organizations that will be participating are 100 Word Story, Apogee Press, the Bay Area Queer Writers Association, Bay Area Writing Project, Blue Light Press, Noyo Review, Russian River Books & Letters, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and more.

The event is free and open to the public. SSU is at 1801 E. Cotati Ave. in Rohnert Park. For a full list of readings, participants, activities and events visit English.sonoma.edu.