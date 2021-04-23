Subscribe

Sonoma’s TrainTown chugs onto the big screen

LORNA SHERIDAN
INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
April 22, 2021, 5:34PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The new film “Free Byrd,” released on April 1, includes a key scene filmed at Sonoma’s iconic TrainTown amusement park. According to a TrainTown spokesperson the filming took place at the Broadway property in August 2019.

The film centers on a middle-aged underachieving van driver, Jay (Randy Nazarian), who drives an irascible senior, Harry (Raymond J. Barry), to a new home. The film was written and directed by Marin filmmaker Tony Vidal.

Along the way they have a series of misadventures, including being picked up by a troupe of burlesque dancers and enjoying a pit stop and train ride at Sonoma’s TrainTown. Producers describe the film as “an enlightening journey that gives both men new perspective on life.”

The film can be screened on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and other streaming services. Learn more at freebyrdmovie.com.

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette