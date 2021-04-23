Sonoma’s TrainTown chugs onto the big screen

The new film “Free Byrd,” released on April 1, includes a key scene filmed at Sonoma’s iconic TrainTown amusement park. According to a TrainTown spokesperson the filming took place at the Broadway property in August 2019.

The film centers on a middle-aged underachieving van driver, Jay (Randy Nazarian), who drives an irascible senior, Harry (Raymond J. Barry), to a new home. The film was written and directed by Marin filmmaker Tony Vidal.

Along the way they have a series of misadventures, including being picked up by a troupe of burlesque dancers and enjoying a pit stop and train ride at Sonoma’s TrainTown. Producers describe the film as “an enlightening journey that gives both men new perspective on life.”

The film can be screened on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and other streaming services. Learn more at freebyrdmovie.com.

Contact Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.