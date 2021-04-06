‘Sound of Metal’ roars, ‘Kong vs. Godzilla’ snores, Petaluma critics say

‘KONG VS. GODZILLA’

HBO Max/In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

It’s a pretty remarkable feat to take a movie about two giant beasts fighting each other and make it lackluster, but somehow “Godzilla vs. Kong” managed it.

I’m honestly impressed.

Director Adam Wingard’s follow-up to 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” begins with two unrelated questions. First, what is to be done about Kong? He is being held on his island, beneath a computerized dome a la the Hunger Games arena. His existence could certainly spell another Titan-on-Titan battle — and destroy more American landmarks — were Godzilla to learn about the existence of another alpha Titan. Second, why is Godzilla, previously mankind’s savior, suddenly attacking an obviously shady research facility in Pensacola?

Meanwhile, the solution to mankind’s Godzilla problem is apparently to dive into the hollow center of the Earth to find a powerful energy source that can somehow be used to stop a Titan.

The way to find this energy source? Kong.

Apparently, all Titans are originally from this Hollow Earth, so they have genetic memory of how to get there. Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, from the last movie, has fallen into the wormhole of Titan Q-Anon, except all of these conspiracy theories are true — which (sarcasm alert!) doesn’t strike me at all as problematic three months after a vicious attack on our nation’s capitol by conspiracy theorists and the militant far-right.

I’m not going to explain the plot further.

It contains so much gobbledygook and contradictory “science,” and does not have near enough punching between the giant lizard and the giant monkey to make up for the troublesome T-Anon plot, though in the course of the punching that does happen about 7.5 million people are probably killed.

The thing that makes me the angriest about this movie is that I like both Kong and Godzilla. I liked the other movies, too. And the trope of “two likable rivals are set on a collision course, but is there a bigger threat looming?” is my Kryptonite. I always want a team-up! The filmmakers got together a bunch of actors I really like and then paid them lots of money to say words that barely have any meaning, from a script that seems cobbled together from episodes of the “Coast to Coast AM” radio show and the screenwriters’ vague memories of “Batman V Superman.”

The only part of this movie I can truly say I liked was the relationship between Jia (Kaylee Hottle) and Kong, which was really the emotional core of this hollow, hollow story.

Hottle is wonderful, and also I think she should play a baby Jedi in “Star Wars” movie (You hear me, LucasFilm? Please cast this girl as a youngling).

And, as I mentioned at the beginning, I do love me some good Titan beat-downs.

‘SOUND OF METAL’

Amazon Prime/In theaters

Anderson Templeton

“Sound of Metal” is a visceral cinematic experience about a punk metal drummer named Ruben (Riz Ahmed) as he begins to lose his ability to hear, and how he struggles to accept and adapt to his new reality.

Originally released on Amazon Prime Video last December, “Sound of Metal's” popularity has recently resurfaced in light of its six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay.

What makes this film (directed and co-written by Darius Marder) especially unique is its use of sound. The film's masterfully designed sound design incorporates what Ruben is hearing, ranging from sudden high pitched ringing to absolute silence. In turn, this creates an unavoidable sense of empathy as we experience his gradual hearing damage right alongside him. It's an incredibly powerful and emotional effect.

What I was not expecting was how much of the deaf community is integrated into this story. Ruben eventually checks into a rehab community for deaf addicts run by Joe (Paul Raci), a Vietnam veteran who lost his hearing in the war. Without his girlfriend to support him, Ruben is thrown into a world he cannot understand, and must learn how to communicate all over again.

It's a brilliant journey, and brilliantly acted all around.

While this is an intense drama, I left it feeling inspired and deeply moved. There's so much more to this story than I’ve revealed. But at the risk of spoiling anything, I should not tell you more, other than “Sound of Metal” does so many things right, not only by casting actors who are legitimately deaf or are the children of deaf parents, but by allowing Riz Ahmed to create Reuben's personal journey by filming the whole story in sequence, from beginning to end, a very rare move these days.

I strongly recommend “Sound of Metal,” if you have not seen it already, and I will definitely be rooting for it at the Oscars on April 25.

