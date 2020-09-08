Sour fruit beers to pucker through the end of summer

It may be old hat by now since the gose style made its comeback to craft beer more than five years ago, but there are few things more refreshing on a hot summer day than a wheat beer that’s heavy on fruit, low in alcohol, with a slight sour uptick at the end. Throw in a little sea salt and coriander, and it’s only surprising that the German-style gose took so long to revive. After last week’s record temperatures, HenHouse’s Juiced! Pineapple Gose hits all the right notes with this tart warm-weather treat.

Pineapple is the quintessential sipper with a light bready base, delicate acidity and just a touch of salty aftertaste to enhance the tropical fruit flavors. At 4% alcohol by volume, this quencher rivals any hard seltzer or session ale. If you were fortunate enough to pick up Juiced! Pineapple cans at HenHouse’s Petaluma Palace of Barrels (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.) and Santa Rosa tasting rooms (322 Bellevue Ave.) before they sold out last weekend, you will be pleased to hear that this house favorite should be restocked and available through September, and also online at henhousebrewing.com (a case of 16-ounce cans in 4-packs, $109 including shipping).

The traditional gose is a low-alcohol wheat beer laced with fruit and lactic acid, and finished with a bit of salt and spice to highlight the fruit flavors and tamp down the sour. Slightly acetic with a margarita-like pucker, the beer relies on yeast and fruit accents instead of malt and hop flavors. But, unlike a typical wheat beer that’s heavy on the sour grain base or a fruit beer like Shocktop, the natural fruit flavors in a gose are delicate, subtle, and still complex.

Gose (pronounced “goes-uhh,” not “gowz”) is distinct from a geuze (pronounced “gooze”) – a blended Belgian lambic - as gose hails from the German town of Goslar in the Saxony region, and was later popularized in nearby Leipzig in the 16th Century. Gose beers are brewed like ales with top fermentation, but have the crispness of a lager. They eventually yielded in popularity to the ever-present pilsners commissioned under German purity laws. By 1945, the style was difficult to find anywhere outside of a few specialty breweries in Leipzig.

Then, a few years ago, U.S. craft brewers took up the gose mantle, experimenting with salt and fruit with a nod toward cocktails blends, like the award-winning Prickly Pear Gose from Backstep Brewing Company (Indiana), or Anderson Valley Brewing Co’s (Boonville) Blood Orange, and G&T Goses.

Former brewmaster of Anderson Valley Brewing Company, Fal Allen, helped rekindle the German sour fan club when he penned the book “Gose: Brewing a Classic German Beer for the Modern Era,” with recipes for brewers and anecdotes on the origin of this unique brew. We met the author at the Ukiah Homebrew Competition just after he released the book, and he reported that he had to do deep research in Latin historic texts to find the original gose recipes as there were so few modern books available.

While many diehard beer drinkers still consider the German gose to be “historic,” local brewer HenHouse has made the fruit-forward wheat beer a contemporary hallmark with its lighter Juiced! line-up. The series has featured blueberry, cherry, guava, passion fruit and apricot gose in past iterations, and HenHouse’s upcoming October release combines blackberry with lemon for a fall refresher. HenHouse’s fruit-laden beers make a highly drinkable summer treat that adds new flavors to an old recipe.

This weekend HenHouse also releases Tiny Tiles, a single hop (Mosaic) session IPA, and Hyper Magic Mountain IPA available only in the tasting rooms starting Sep. 11. Next weekend, we’re looking forward to the HenHouse-Drake’s Brewing collaboration, Early Birds Double IPA, available in the tasting rooms Sep. 18.

For those looking for other notable fruit-forward beers in town, Modern Times (San Diego) Octagon Ciity is made for patio sipping. This tart and effervescent summer sour laced with blackberries, raspberries and guava gives a tropical nod to the German berliner weisse style. Find it on tap at the Block Petaluma (20 Grey St.).

For a fruit beer on the darker side, swing by Lagunitas Petaluma Taproom and Beer Sanctuary (1280 N. McDowell Blvd.) to pick up or taste on tap the European-styled Sonoma Farmhouse Kriek Framboise, a cognac barrel-aged brown ale with raspberries and cherries, with rounded body, and some funky “brett” sour notes.