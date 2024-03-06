‘Space Gal’ Emily Calandrelli to bring science, wonder to Petaluma

When Emily Calandrelli — aka The Space Gal — had her first book signing five years ago, the only people who showed up were people who knew her from her home in Morgantown, West Virginia.

On a current seven-city book tour promoting her newest book, the engineer and cult-favorite science communicator has sold out nearly every stop.

The new work, “Stay Curious and Keep Exploring Next Level: 50 Bigger, Bolder Science Experiments to Do with the Whole Family,” came out March 5, and Calandrelli will be speaking, signing books, and performing fun experiments at Copperfield’s Book’s in Petaluma at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

As of press time, space was limited but some tickets were still available.

For the 36-year-old Calandrelli, who studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the new book represents a combination of science and personal reflections.

Unlike her first book (“Stay Curious and Keep Exploring,” which came out in 2022), this one has chapter introductions about her life as a mom of young kids, and her time spent as the Emmy-nominated host of “Xploration Outer Space” on FOX and host of “Emily’s Wonder Lab” on Netflix.

Calandrelli said these reflections mean a lot to her.

“The vast majority of the work I do — TV, books, or social media videos — I make them, and I don’t get to interact with the people who consume them,” she said in an interview with The Press Democrat last month. “Being able to share a bit of my life with the people who enjoy my content has been really nice.”

Of course, the new book also features lots of experiments geared toward children ages 5 to 12. Some incorporate explosions. Others incorporate color-changing nail polish and color-changing slime. There are even experiments that incorporate crystals and gems.

Every experiment includes explanations about why these trials happen the way they do. Most also offer advice on how to troubleshoot if things don’t work.

These explanations, these “whys,” are what Calandrelli considers Space Gal style.

“I have a genuine excitement and joy around science but I’m also never too cool to show it or too prideful to mess up and admit when something is hard,” she said.

Particularly in her popular YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram videos, Calandrelli said she tries to show the process, that it’s OK to fail, that trial-and-error is what helps scientists gain knowledge.

“The way I see it, the message is: ‘Everybody can be good at science, as long as you are persistent,’” said Calandrelli, who has nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Another important message of Calandrelli’s work is that women can excel at Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) — fields that have been dominated by men for generations.

She is the author of several children’s books about an 8-year-old science-loving girl heroine named Ada Lace. In her public appearances, Calandrelli also strives to embrace her identity as a female scientist, emphasizing that girls can master difficult subjects just as well as boys.

For instance, when Calandrelli made her TV show for Netflix, she didn’t want comparisons to Bill Nye the Science Guy; she wanted to be her own person with her own approach.

As she put it: “I love Bill Nye, but I don’t like the notion of someone being the ‘next Bill Nye.’ We don’t need the next Bill Nye. We need a thousand Bill Nyes who look like the generation of kids we’re trying to reach.”

This perspective certainly has turned heads here in Sonoma County.

Joanna Poliseri, science teacher at Healdsburg Junior High, said she has shown students some of Calandrelli’s shows and TED talks in class over the years, and that students have loved them. Poliseri added that she sees Calandrelli as a great role model for tweens and teens — especially young women.

“The Space Gal helps students learn to be leaders, advocates, and researchers in science,” Poliseri said. “It's important for (female) students in STEM have (someone) in the field that they can look up to.”

While most of the experiments in Calandrelli’s new book are geared toward kids, she did share one trial from the first book that could come in handy at all-ages parties this summer.

The experiment revolves around cooling down wine quickly — a challenge many of us have faced when we have been given a bottle of warm white on a hot day. The secret: Set the bottle in a mix of ice, water, and salt.

According to Calandrelli, salt lowers the freezing point of ice, creating an endothermic reaction that makes the wine colder in no time. Specifically, she says this approach could chill the wine by 30 degrees in 10 minutes.

“See? Science can work for everyone,” she quipped. “That’s what makes it fun.”