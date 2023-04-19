As many Sonoma County residents remember, in the fall of 2017 fire devoured whole neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and beyond. Petaluma Fairgrounds was designated as an evacuation center where people from around the county could take shelter as they waited anxiously for the crisis to ease.

“There was a plethora of needs,” Carolyn Bouchard recalls. “Food, shelter, blankets, clothing, medicines, and interpreters.”

A professional Spanish-language interpreter, Bouchard runs a company called Ditto Interpreters in East Petaluma. During the fire, she leapt into action, reaching out to other interpreters in the region to volunteer at the evacuation center. Many people staying there were Spanish speakers.

“About a dozen of us volunteered as interpreters,” she says. “It was very satisfying to be able to help.”

One-fifth of Sonoma County residents speak Spanish as their primary language. The 2020 US Census shows that the county is home to many people who speak Chinese, Vietnamese, Khmer, Cantonese, Russian, Tagalog, Korean, Nepali, Farsi, Portuguese, Japanese, Swahili, Arabic, Punjabi, Mandarin, Tigrinya, Thai, French, Hindi, Italian, German, Filipino, Bengali, Turkish, and Urdu.

Yalda Mohammadi also lives in Petaluma’s east side. In the summer of 2021, she was seven-months pregnant when her family boarded a U.S. military cargo plane to escape Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the country. Two months later, she gave birth at a hospital near Fort Pickett refugee camp in Virginia, where the family was housed temporarily. Although she didn’t know English, Mohammadi remembers everything went smoothly at the hospital.

“I felt well taken care of,” she recalls. A team of interpreters who spoke Dari, a Persian spoken by Afghans, ensured that Mohammadi could communicate with doctors and nurses during her three-day hospital stay. This meant that she and her family could focus on the joyous occasion, the birth of a baby girl they named Behtar, without language problems getting in the way.

Language access is considered a civil right in this country according to the 1964 Civil Rights Act (Title VI). All agencies receiving federal support, even indirectly, are required to provide language access. This includes government offices, public utilities, schools, and hospitals.

Yalda Mohammadi’s experience shows this system working well.

In Sonoma County, Spanish interpretation services are often available. However, people speaking other languages are not so well served and there is room for improvement in those cases so that no one falls through the cracks, especially during an emergency. With technological advances, such as remote interpretation services, there is little excuse for organizations and government agencies not to provide language access.

Julio Rodriguez, a habitat restoration technician at Point Blue Conservation Science in Petaluma, comes from a Salvadoran immigrant family, and like many children of immigrants was often thrust into the interpreter role. Just a few weeks ago, he got a phone call from his cousin asking him to help her with the paperwork needed for medical insurance. Julio tried to help.

“But since I didn’t know much about the insurance, I ended up recommending that she call the agency to get an interpreter,” he says. “My parents have been here a long time and can get by these days without me interpreting, but some of my extended family are more recent arrivals, so they sometimes ask for help.”

Julio’s case is not unusual, confirms Gayle Tang, who teaches Healthcare Interpreting at San Francisco City College.

“Children who grow up bilingual in an immigrant family are often expected to interpret for their parents and even their extended family as they navigate the US system,” says Tang, who does not recommend that family members interpret for medical or legal matters, partly due to the precise vocabulary and the complex set of skills required.

“Can you imagine a child interpreting during his mother’s gynecological appointment? Or having to interpret for a doctor telling their father that he has a terminal illness?” she asks. Although Julio’s case was not so extreme, navigating the system can be complicated. “Julio did the right thing to direct his cousin to where she can get the appropriate support,” Tang says.

Carolyn Bouchard grew up bilingual in Colombia, with a Spanish-speaking Colombian mother and an English-speaking American father. She worked in the tech field and in real estate until 15 years ago when she decided to train as an interpreter.

“I wanted to go back to my roots,” she explained.

Now, Bouchard is a certified interpreter, with decades of experience working in various environments including community meetings and training conferences.

“What motivates me is to be able to help people to communicate clearly and accurately, and to make sure that people with limited English are fairly represented,” she said.

Currently, California is home to some 10.5 million immigrants — 23% of the nation’s foreign-born population in 2021. People speak over 200 languages including indigenous languages in this state alone. Many industries and the agriculture sector, which are mainstays of California’s economy, depend on the labor of people with limited English.

Although English is the most commonly-used language in the United States, the non-profit organization Translators without Borders estimates that between 350 and 430 languages are used in this country, making it one of the most linguistically diverse in the world – both a challenge and an opportunity.

Interpreters are vital in helping to close language and cultural gaps. They are the lubricating oil that helps a multicultural society run smoothly. For U.S. residents with limited English proficiency, language access is a civil right to help eliminate structural inequalities including access to services, so that they can function well in this country.

But the opportunities go much further than that.

The talents, skills, and cultural knowledge that diverse people bring create many possibilities for cross-fertilization of ideas that can develop deeper understanding among people and of the world.

Lina Hoshino’s “Another Perspective” runs once a month in the Argus-Courier.