Special menus for New Year’s Eve in Petaluma

NYE dinner specials are starting to pop up, with the first announcement from Street Social (streetsocial.social) about a champagne and fried chicken dinner. Surely there will be more announcements to come, likely from places such as Risibis, Rosen’s, Seared and the Shuckery, so keep track of the social media pages.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse posted that they added a smoked prime rib NYE dinner to the menu. Its Thanksgiving eve dinner sold out and the Christmas special is nearly sold out, so expect the NYE meal to go quickly too. The limited batch smoked prime rib dinner for two will include au jus and horseradish, roasted red potatoes, creamed spinach, dinner rolls and a large dinner salad. The cost is $79, with pick up between 4 and 6 p.m. on NYE. Orders can be placed at butchercrown.com.

Free delivery

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is also offering free delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi, Wednesday through Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. However, not on Christmas day, because PFT owners Nick and Kiko are giving the hardworking crew the day off. So plan ahead for Christmas day.

Now available for delivery

Several more restaurants have been added to Petaluma Food Taxi’s “menu” over the past couple of weeks. The first, added about a week ago, is Pearl, which is one of our favorite restaurants in town, both for owner/chef Brian’s incredible food and for owner Annette’s excellent service. As I have mentioned before, don’t be intimidated when it comes to Pearl’s eclectic/unfamiliar menu. If you like brisket, you’ll love the Levantine spiced brisket. If you like cassoulets, theirs are as good as anything you’ll get in Europe. If you like meatballs, the Persian meatball tangine is excellent. Are soups your thing? Their current menu (as of 12/21) has a broccoli and sunchoke soup with seven spice and pickled green tomato relish. And if you are looking for sandwiches, they offer a nice selection from a romesco steak panini (with blue cheese, wilted spinach, fried egg and celery root remoulade), boccadillo (pork loin with melted gruyere, rhubarb mostarda and cabbage apple slaw), zhoug trout (with bacon, urfa goat cheese, beet olive relish and Moroccan carrot salad) and a lamb burger with feta-studded patty, fennel tzatziki and a salad. And if fish is your thing, few do it better than Pearl. Admittedly, there are a lot of words on that menu that I don’t know, but ended loving whatever it is. Pearl is one of a few restaurants in town where I don’t care if I am part of the ordering decision because I know I’ll love anything we get. And Pearl’s dishes travel quite well, making a Petaluma Food Taxi delivery perfectly suited for a healthy and tasty breakfast or lunch.

Three other additions were announced this week, including Speakeasy, Lagunitas and coming Jan. 6, What a Chicken. To not have to brave downtown parking for Speakeasy or the small parking lot at What a Chicken will be reason enough to order through PFT.

Roasting back

Petaluma Coffee & Tea reopened after a COVID-19 scare. “We are thrilled to announce that all our tests came back negative. We have cleaned the shop and we are ready to serve you. We are working on all your shipping and email back orders. Wholesale is open again too. We would like to thank you all for the amazing outpouring of support and love. There aren’t words to express our gratitude. It was really amazing to have so many wonderful humans in our corner while we weathered this storm,” they posted on Facebook. They also posted new hours, which for the first time in decades includes Sundays. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bread Club

Keith Guisto Bakery Supply introduced a new “bread club” for $30 per month (plus shipping) for a once-monthly order of four loaves of Keith’s award-winning sourdough. Members can sign up through the bakery supply website for either direct shipping or pick-up. The loaves include two classic baguettes, one round and a special seasonal loaf, which right now is a cranberry sourdough. The loaves are par-baked and shipped frozen so can either be put directly into the freezer for later or directly into the oven for immediate warm bread. (kgbakerysupply.com/breadclub )

More for your buck

During the current SIP order, Pho Sonoma is offering a 20% upgrade to all its gift cards. That means $50 cards are worth $60 and $100 cards will get you $120 worth of great Vietnamese food from owner Bảy-Cang Wynn and his family. Cards are good for the next six month.

New home meal delivery

Local chef Natasha Raymond has expanded her catering company Nourished by Natasha to offer meals for delivery. “It is such a blessing to be able to stay connected during COVID-19 through feeding individuals and families,” says Natasha. “I think about my clients and what they are going through — homeschooling, work disruptions, isolation, uncertainty — and I craft my menus to bring some comfort and joy into their homes, hearts and tummies.”