Special menus, treats this Valentine’s Day in Petaluma

In a normal year, Valentine’s Day is always a toss-up for us between ordering in and braving the crowds on one of the busiest nights of the year. And although February 14 falls on a Sunday this year, giving diners the expanded choices of breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner to celebrate their sweeties, I would venture a guess that due to the recent reopening of outdoor dining, this may be the busiest dining day of the year.

Whether looking for dine-out specials or home delivery, make your plans early and try to be understanding that restaurants cannot staff up just for a single holiday. Because some restaurants and caterers are still working up their Valentine’s Day special, makes sure to check your favorite’s social media pages as well as the master list currently being compiled on the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook.

Dinners are being offered by caterers and restaurants alike and this year concentrate mostly on take-out as seating is limited with outdoor dining only. Additionally, check with the vendors directly for pricing as it often depends on the options diners choose.

Dinners for lovers

April Pantry is offering dinners to serve “two lovebirds or one hungry bird.” They are offering free delivery or self-pick up from 3 to 5 p.m. The lovebird menu starts with roasted beet and walnut pesto, pastry heart tartlets and blower petal cheese bombs before moving into the warmth of Dungeness crab bisque. The main course is Five Dot Ranch bone-in, bourbon shallot glazed ribeye with plenty of fixings on the side. Dessert will be bittersweet cocoa and peanut butter mousse filled chocolate cups with passionfruit meringue tartlets. Dinner comes with a bottle of wine.

There is also a vegetarian option from April Pantry, replacing things like the Dungeness with potato and leek bisque and the main course with roasted artichoke and spinach ravioli, and still comes with wine and dessert.

On a special note, April Pantry is currently offering up special retro treats including their take on Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Pop Tarts, “handcrafted with all organic ingredients, fun fillings, we are doing a Creamsicle Twinkie with orange sponge cake and vanilla cream filling, and a milk chocolate Twinkie with Nutella filling. The Ding Dongs have a peanut butter cream filling and the pop tarts are strawberry.”

Bay Laurel Culinary is offering pick-up dinners for either two or four, starting with Dungeness crab bisque with Harissa and toasted almond pesto, with a veggie alternative of celery root bisque, which is one of our favorite bisques of all time. The main course is Akaushi Wagyu Beef Bourguignon with mushrooms, pearl onions and thyme, with duchess potatoes. Dinner also comes with salad and dessert of bittersweet chocolate cake with cocoa nibs and Grand Mariner Anglaise. Bay Laurel is also offering two Valentine’s Day gift tins, which were quite popular over the holidays. The two options are Tahitian Vanilla Caramel Corn and “The Chocolate Lover,” with hazelnut milk chocolate shortbread, bittersweet chocolate sables and chocolate chip shortbread.

Café Bellini’s Valentine’s Day special starts with a choice of beets and feta cheese or Caesar salad, before a main course choice of either steak frites with fresh asparagus or chicken scallopini with fingerling potatoes, artichokes, spinach and demi-glace. It finishes off with tiramisu or cheesecake to share. A bottle of wine can be added.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse has a smoked prime rib Valentine's Day dinner for two, which “comes with smoked prime rib, horseradish, au jus, roasted red potatoes, creamed spinach, dinner salad with Italian dressing, and dinner rolls.” This is only available for pick-up on the 14th from 4 to 6 p.m.

Don Pancho’s has a surprise for that special someone with a pre-order of 10 tacos (with any meat), plus two Jarritos (or a two-margarita upgrade) and free dessert.

Preferred Sonoma Caterers always goes above and beyond, but especially when it comes to holiday specials. Dinner is “double cut bone-in braised beef short ribs, truffle demi-glace with mascarpone and chive mashed potatoes, prosciutto vegetable bundles and Sonoma greens salad with chevre.” A charcuterie box and dessert for two can also be added on or ordered separately to complement whatever you already have planned. And this year, PSC is joining up with Wilibees to offer a bottle of Flaunt, Piccolo Bianco and Chermin de Fer to pair with your meal. Few chefs pair drink to food as well as PSC’s Amber Balshaw.

Quinua Cocina Peruana has extended its Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for the whole weekend for those who may want to celebrate on Saturday, Feb. 13. Quinua’s menu starts with quinoa salad, followed by a second course choice of hot stone shrimp ceviche, causa de pollo or a trio of empanadas. The main course is a choice of salmon escabeche, tallarines saltado or seafood paella and dessert is a choice of Neapolitan cheesecake or Peruvian alfajores. A bottle of Robledo Family Winery sauv blanc can be added for $20. Each meal is per person, so everyone gets to choose exactly what they want. Additionally, there are veggie options as alternatives to the empanadas, causa and tallarines saltados.