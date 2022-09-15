Spelling F-U-N with plenty of T-A-L-E-N-T

It’s not the easiest thing in the world to pack a lively Broadway musical into a space the size of Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater. There’s no way to regulate the volume, no theatrical sleights of hand, and no microphones. In short, what you see (and hear) is what you get, and if you’re in the front row, you get awfully close.

So when I set out to see Cinnabar’s current production of ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,’ the question in my head was – how on earth are they going to pull this off?

I needn’t have worried.

Between them, director Zachary Hasbany and choreographer Bridget Codoni (who is also responsible for choreographing the very differently-scaled show “The Music Man,” now being staged by the Spreckels Theater Company) clearly have the whole thing under control. A tight stage, cleverly designed by Brian Watson, showcases a serious wealth of well-disciplined talent.

Perhaps it’s partly because I’m from the U.K. where musical theater does not form a core part of every young performer’s upbringing as it does here, but I never fail to be impressed by the vocal and dance abilities of musical performers in and around the Bay Area.

Gabi Chun is a case in point. She plays Marcy, a spelling bee competitor who’s used to winning everything she turns her hand to. Chun’s physical abilities are astonishing – and she’s no slouch when it comes to singing and comic acting, either.

Or take Krista Joy Serpa. Her vocal performance, together with her funny, touching characterization of the awkward, vulnerable Olive, was one of the highlights of the show.

Trevor Hoffmann, last seen by Cinnabar audiences in its excellent production of “Dancing Lessons” last year, nails the socially challenged William with aplomb, while Tina Traboulsi brings vocal energy and creative acting choices to the role of Logainne. Not to be outdone, Zane Walters employs his proven comic talents (previously seen while playing Garry in Spreckels Theater Company’s “Noises Off”) to good effect in the role of Leaf Coneybear, while Alejandro Eustaquio completes the set of six competitors (not counting the additional members of the audience who sportingly take part), with his appealing singing voice and good comic timing.

John Browning, Karen Miles and Sam Minnifield form the rest of this very capable cast while a quartet of musicians, elevated at the back of the stage and ably led by music director Bill Keck, give solid support.

“Spelling Bee” is a slight story and has none of the memorable songs that those who enjoy a good old-fashioned musical may be looking for. It’s unlikely that you’ll leave the theater with a tune stuck in your head. But this production rattles along at a good pace, with plenty to keep you laughing, and perhaps even more to marvel at. For a fun evening out, it spells the perfect ending to any stressful day.