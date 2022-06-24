‘Spiderhead’ is like a lesser ‘Black Mirror’

"Spiderhead," the number one most-watched movie on Netflix last weekend, left me feeling more "meh" than anything else. Based on the dark-humored sci-fi-esque short story "Escape From Spiderhead," by George Saunders (published in the New Yorker in 2010), "Spiderhead" is a much more mainstream-feeling psychological thriller than its darker, more poetic source material.

Joseph Kosinski, the director behind the smash hit "Top Gun: Maverick," takes a relatively simple story — about a convict (Miles Teller) upgraded to a fancy pharmaceutical-owned prison in exchange for agreeing to allow head scientist (Chris Hemsworth) to test new mind altering drugs on him — and turns it into a thriller.

The fact that I had just read the short story before seeing the film was a big source of my "meh" feelings, because there was little mystery left for me to figure out. I imagine though, if you are watching this movie fresh, with no knowledge of the story or plot, it's going to be much more engaging.

Still, at the end of the day, "Spiderhead“ feels like a lesser ”Black Mirror“ episode focusing more on character work, treating its twists like they're significantly more shocking and twisty than they really are. The story just doesn't have as many complicated layers as the best sci-fi/psychological thrillers.

Plus, if felt like three-quarters of the way through the movie the studio suddenly got angry about how serious the film was turning out, and forced the director to add a jarring over-the-top action sequence pulled from a slapstick comedy, complete with a crazy lady chasing everybody with a poo-covered finger.

That was really weird.

"Spiderhead“ is still reasonably engaging, generally well-acted, and quite thought provoking. But in the age of supremely high quality content, the bar is raised high, and overall "Spiderhead" felt like it pulled back from would it could have been.