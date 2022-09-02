Spooky and fun Halloween art show rematerializes

Sponsored by the Petaluma-based Halloween Folk Art Society, the spooky and kooky annual celebration known as the All Hallows Art Fest, will reappear this year on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Hermann Sons Hall.

This annual holiday tradition is a curated art show and marketplace drawing makers and collectors of cool, weird, Halloween-themed art from around the country.

Some artists sell out within hours, so popular is their work, with people generally lining up in the wee hours of the morning to be the first in line when the doors open at 9 a.m.

To get a sneak peek at some of the work these creep creators are planning on bringing to town, check out the All Hallows Art Fest Facebook page.

The show itself runs until 3 p.m. on show day, and admission is $5.

HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com.