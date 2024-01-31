Spreadable heaven: Lala’s Jam Bar inspires in more ways than one

Parking: Pull into the driveway on the east side of the little yellow cottage. If you pull into the driveway on the other side, you’ll be at Florencia Skin Care next door.

Ten years ago, Leslie Goodrich decided to start a business.

At age 70, the expert jam-maker – she learned the skill from her grandmother as a child – set up a table outside her west Petaluma home, selling her product as a “cottage food operator,” a legal designation adopted not long before by the state of California.

“I was one of the first – that’s where I started,” Goodrich said.

But she didn’t stop there, and in the ensuing decade Lala’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand grew into a full-on commercial kitchen manufacturer, producing 24,000 jars last year alone. And all of it out of the little yellow cottage on Washington Street.

The resulting jams – and the jellies, butters, marmalades and sweet sauces – come in an ever-changing variety that is apparently limited only by the fruits available at that moment and Goodrich’s imagination.

“I create a lot of different recipes,” she said, noting that she loves the old standards but also the “interesting and new” to complement them. Lala’s classic raspberry is incredible. Lala’s RBG Jam – raspberry, blueberry and ginger – is a flavor experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Another popular one is “Petaluma FOG,” which stands for fig, orange juice and ginger. Its uniqueness, along with the place name, makes it a great souvenir for out-of-towners.

The jam isn’t Smucker’s-cheap, typically costing $8.50 or $12 per jar depending on the size. But what would you pay for an 8-ounce jar of Chocolate Cabernet Sauce?

There are also non-jam items, such as olive oil, honey, biscuit mix, even dish towels, all created by “small businesses like mine” located somewhere nearby.

“It’s amazing what we produce here” in Sonoma County, she said, making special note of the locally grown fruit, such as the Gravenstein apples from Cloverdale, that she uses in her jams.

Lala’s jams can be purchased online or at select local stores like Petaluma Market, Andy’s Produce in Sebastopol, Community Market at the Barlow or the various Oliver’s Markets. But Goodrich likes it best when people walk on in to the little yellow cottage on Washington Street. (Keep an eye on the hours as they change seasonally; winter hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)

Goodrich points out that the business number at Lala’s is not just a business number – it’s a “jam hotline” used for “jam emergencies.” She laughs while talking about the jam-related jams people get into.

“I was told to add maple sugar to the jam … It’s mixed fruit, I got a bag …”

Goodrich is Lala – it’s a family nickname – and she runs her business as a testament to both the generational power of family and the resourcefulness of senior citizens.

“I’m 79 years old, I started this business when I was 70,” she said.

“Just because you get old, you don’t lose your interest in life, and in expanding your horizons and trying new things.”

