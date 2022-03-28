Spreckels’ ‘Almost, Maine’ 'a quiet gem of a play’

Information and tickets : Visit SpreckelsOnline.com or call the box office at (707) 588-3400. Hours: Wed. - Sat., noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before show.

When : Running weekends through April 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. with one Thursday night, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

What is love, exactly?

Is it shared hot chocolate in the snow, a passionate argument, hope reclaimed or a cozy evening by the fire? Perhaps it is all those things, and more.

In a poignant series of vignettes, set in a sleepy country town, “Almost, Maine,” follows various couples as they wrestle with that very question. Written by John Cariani, this meandering play examines the many facets of relationships. We see long-time friends yearning for something deeper, a connection lost to the ravages of time and the giddy excitement of a first kiss.

It is awkward and sweet and wonderful—a reminder that humanity longs for that elusive connection of true love.

To step in and out of so many roles requires a talented ensemble, comprised of local standouts John Browning, Skylar Evans, Serena Elize Flores, Molly Larsen-Shine, Allie Nordby and Brandon Wilson. They capture the spirit of all sorts of characters—from romantically frustrated and heartsick to impassioned lovers and strangers who have just met.

We wander the landscapes of snowfields, front porches and the quaint watering hole “Moose Paddy” for a few beers. (There are even t-shirts for it online, I checked!)

Set designer Andrew Patton has crafted a magical heap of pristine, glittering snow, with simple elements like a bench, classical arches and additional props to establish settings. An unobtrusive wooden moose appears for the pub scenes, for example.

The true majesty of this play shines through Chris Schloemp’s projections of hovering Northern Lights and shooting stars, adding breathtaking ambiance to the production.

It would be easy for “Almost, Maine” to slide into painfully cheesy territory. Fortunately, director Anderson Templeton (who contributes film reviews to the Argus-Courier and whose father is the Community Editor for the Argus) has established a balance between the joyful moments of connection and more melancholy scenes. He maintains buoyant physicality, whether that’s a clumsy, but well-meant embrace or two quarreling lovers stomping their way across an ice rink.

This captivating play suffers only from some oddly repetitive wordplay in the dialogue. Phrases are often recreated multiple times within a scene, which I found jarring and heavy-handed. That does not detract from the enchantment of “Almost, Maine” which is delightfully encouraging, standing firmly in the belief that love is possible for everyone.

Whether you are looking for the perfect date night or simply in search of a positive atmosphere for a few hours, Spreckels is the place to be for this quiet gem of a play.