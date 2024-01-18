“The Process,” a small, locally-made movie about the difficulties of making a small, locally-made movie, has itself run into difficulties during the process of being made. Its creators are now turning to the Sonoma County community for help in seeing the project through to completion.

“With 11 core cast members, a stunt team, a VFX shot, tons of props and about a dozen extras, there's a lot going on in this movie,” said writer-director Morgan Hamilton-Lee, adding that the film features a cast and crew made up almost entirely of SRJC students from both the Santa Rosa and Petaluma campuses.

Now essentially completed, the project is seeking post-production funds.

“We were given a very generous investment by Barry Kite of Aberrant Art, who gave us about half the budget we needed,” says Hamilton-Lee on a video currently appearing on the project’s Seed & Spark crowdfunding page. “But as most of you may know, film-making takes a lot of work, and a lot of money, and we didn’t quite get to where we needed.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W6u-PAedNE4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Of the $4,800 goal, $2,425 has already been raised, with a deadline of Monday, Jan. 22, when the online campaign concludes. The monies already received went mostly to equipment rentals, props and costumes pieces, and craft services, Hamilton said, adding that the funds still needed will help complete editing and finishing, will pay the cast and crew, including stunt performers, and will cover the sometimes considerable fees for submitting to film festivals. Donors to the campaign can choose from a number of perks, including digital access to see the film, and a range of credits in the completed film, including appearing on a “Thanks To” list and being named as a producer.

Described as “a satirical short film about the film-making process shot in a ‘Birdman’/’1917’/’Rope’-style long take,” the entire movie takes place in an office, as the camera follows the director through the building. We see him check in with various members of the team, facing an array of challenges along the way.

“After seeing ‘Birdman’ for the first time,” explains Hamilton-Lee, referencing the Oscar-winning 2004 film by Alejandro González Iñárritu. “I was so inspired by the film-making that I wanted to attempt my own version, but I didn't know what I wanted to do. Finally, serendipitously, I watched the behind the scenes on Corridor Crew about how ‘Birdman’ was shot, and I a couple friends of mine had an office space that I had access to ... then the wheels started to turn.”

Two months of pre-production went into the planning of the film, which was shot last year. To hear Hamilton-Lee describe it, a lot of activity went into those two months.

“A couple script rewrites, casting hurdles, nailing down the perfect stunt team, confirming if the VFX shot was possible, not knowing if we could get enough money in time for actual production, getting everyone in the office a week beforehand to help with production design,” he said. “It was all hands on deck right up until the two days of filming.”

If the campaign earns more than its $4,800 goal, Hamilton-Lee plans to use the extra funds to compensate the stunt team. The team worked a full day at a reduced price, and additiponal money will allow Hamilton-Lee to pay them their full rate.

To donate, visit seedandspark.com.