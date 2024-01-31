SRJC’s Angelica Garcia to speak at Woman’s Club

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m., the Petaluma Woman’s Club will be welcoming Dr. Angélica Garcia as part of the local institution’s monthly speaker series. Garcia has recently been appointed President of the Santa Rosa Junior College, the 6th president in the college’s 105 year history.

“A Central Valley native, she believes community colleges provide liberatory educational experiences that disrupt the status quo and support upward social mobility of students and the broader community,” states a media release from the Woman’s Club. “Dr. Garcia is a proud second-generation born Chicana and first-generation college graduate, who earned a doctorate in educational leadership at San Francisco State University, a Master's in Social Work at San Diego State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal and civic studies at Saint Mary’s College of California.”

Garcia is the co-founder and executive board member of COLEGAS, a statewide organization focused on advocacy and development of Latinx professionals in the California Community Colleges.

She serves on the Puente Project Advisory Board, the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation Board and the national LGTBQ Leaders in Higher Education Board.

In April of last year, Garcia was appointed by President Biden to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Tickets are $15, and are available on Eventbrite or through the website at PetalumaWomansClub.org.