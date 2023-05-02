SRJC’s glitzy annual fashion show spotlights Hollywood and film-making

The Santa Rosa Junior college’s Fashion Studies program is getting all gussied up and ready to show off, as its annual Spring Fashion Show prepares to walk the runway on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. This student-produced event will be held in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma campus of the SRJC, and will feature garments designed and created by Fashion Studies students.

The theme for 2023 is “Cinema Paradiso,” inviting designers to be inspired by their favorite movies and unforgettable cinematic moments and genres.

Said student director Dylan Dockstader, “This is going to be the movie event of the year. You definitely won’t want to miss it.”

Following the runway show, awards will be given for program’s Fashion Studies Design Contest, this year themed “Prints Please!” The contest rules required student designers to “incorporate multiple prints or patterns in creative and unusual ways.” Concluding the evening will be a display of three “mini-collections” designed and built by SRJC students.

The instructor of the Fashion Studies program is Emily Melville, who says she is excited to be holding this ambitious show at Ellis Auditorium.

“Our students were inspired by this classy and exciting venue that is such an iconic part of the Petaluma campus,” Melville said in a recent news release about the event.

Student Caitlin McFall, serving as the venue coordinator, is also looking forward to the extravaganza.

“I’m so happy to be back, producing a show at this level of grandiosity,” said McFall, adding, “With this year’s fashion show, we’re upping the stakes. Cinema Paradiso will be a grand celebration of cinema and the arts. I’m so excited for you all to see.”

Tickets at $5 in advance and $10 after May 7. They can be purchased in advance at Give.santarosa.edu/fashion23.