SSU showcase includes ‘Rickshaw Girl’

After years of hard work here and abroad, “Rickshaw Girl,” the award-winning new film by Penngrove producer Eric Adams, is finally getting a chance to shine locally. In addition to this month’s appearance at the Sonoma International Film Festival, “Rickshaw Girl” will have two more Sonoma County screenings courtesy of Sonoma State Univiersity’s Sonoma Film Institute. The first screening will take place on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Adams will be present to introduce the movie and to take questions from the audience afterwards. There will be one more screening on Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m.

The presentations will take place at Warren Auditorium inside Ives Hall, on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park, 1801 E. Cotati Avenue. There is a suggested ticket donation of $5 and a $5 parking fee on all Sonoma State University lots. For the safety of all guests, proof of COVID-19 Vaccination and a photo ID is required for entry. Masks are also required indoors, per SSU safety protocols.

The Sonoma Film Institute (often known as SFI) is the Bay Area’s oldest film repertory organization, founded in 1973 to showcase the art of cinema in all its forms, from silent films to the avant-garde, from mainstream Hollywood classic to films from developing nations. Over the years, some of the greatest filmmakers of all time have appeared to present their works, including Nicholas Ray (“Rebel WIthout a Cause”), King Vidor (“The Fountainhead,” “Duel in the Sun”), Michael Powell (“The Red Shoes”) and Academy Award-winning film editor Thelma Schoonmaker (“Raging Bull”).

The schedule of SFI films for March and April also includes director Dorothy Arzner’s 1940 drama “Dance, Girl, Dance,” on Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, 4:00 p.m. The film stars Maureen O’Hara and includes a pre-Lucy performance by Lucile Ball as a semi-villainous dancer named Bubbles. On April 1 and 3, SFI screens the vivid and inventive “Hyena,” a 2021 filmed performance of a one-woman-show by poet Mollena Williams-Haas, exploring through words and images the ravenous appetites of alcoholism and other addictions. Malinalli Lopez, an adjunct professor in Chicano Studies at SSU, and also a producer of "Hyena,“ will present the film and take questions after the Friday screening. Then, following “Rickshaw Girl” on April 8 and 10, Sonoma Film Institute presents “One Bright Shining Moment: The Forgotten Summer of George McGovern,” a 2005 documentary by Stephen Vittoria. It screens Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m.

For more information, or to receive a complete schedule of Sonoma Film Institute events, visit Sonoma.edu/sfi or call 707-662-2606.