Long, long ago (well, last year), at a venue not-so-far away (Petaluma’s Mystic Theater), an intergalactic rogue showman named Jake Ward unleashed an delightfully-offbeat evening of cabaret acts so entertaining and notorious it simply had, like a certain Jedi we all know and love, to return.

“Last year’s May the Fourth show sold out almost immediately,” noted Ward, whose North Bay Cabaret has been presenting an annual Star Wars-themed burlesque and cabaret show in Santa Rosa for the last few years. When his former venue closed its doors, he brought the show to Petaluma in 2023 for the first time, to great success. “We had some world-class acts, the audience loved it, and now we are back for an even bigger and better and weirder and wilder show.”

Scheduled to land on Saturday, May 4 ‒ which has become recognized as “Star Wars” Day across the planet ‒ this year’s May the Fourth Star Wars Burlesque and Variety Show (which comes with a 21+ requirement and the warning “Extremely R-rated content”) will feature what Ward describes as “an unforgettable night of sci-fi sexiness, cosmic comedy, and intergalactic artistry like nothing you've ever seen ... featuring a world-class lineup of Star Wars-themed burlesque, drag, pole dancing, comedy, live music, circus and all out mayhem!”

Ward wants fans to know that if they loved what they saw last time around, they have just as good a time, if not better, this year. Along with the various displays of head-turning eye-candy and outrageous comedy, audiences might even find themselves feeling some genuine pathos and emotion.

“We’re going to have a lot of new performers we didn’t have last time,” Ward said. “Those include Jamie DeWolf, a well-known spoken word artist and filmmaker, who’s performed at many of our North Bay Cabaret shows over the years. He has a new spoken word piece he wrote write around the time that Carrie Fisher passed, as a kind of tribute to her. He’ll be debuting that at the show.”

Among the other offerings in Petaluma will be a performance by Kat Robichaud, a San Francisco-based artist who produces her own show called Misfit Cabaret.

“She’s best known as a singer,” said Ward. “She got into the top 10 on the TV show ‘The Voice,’ and could have taken that success and pushed more into mainstream singing, but instead has been focusing hard on the weirdo cabaret scene in the Bay Area. She’s a big ‘Star Wars’ fan, and she has an original parody song she wrote about the ‘Star Wars’ holiday special. It’s a comedic song with an accompanying slide show she’s put together to explain that TV special.”

Other acts coming to Petaluma this year are Qu'in de la Noche (seen in the popular touring show The Empire Strips Back, and a hit last year with her sexy light saber dance), performing a “Bounty Hunter burlesque,” inspired by the Mandalorian and Boba Fett, Guy Vigor with a Darth Vader burlesque act, Bob Exothermal performing a Luke Skywalker pole dancing/acrobat routine, and Krysta Cook with something described as a “Chewbacca stilt-walker” performance.

Also expect to see LuLa La and Jamin Jollo with their trash compactor burlesque duet, a Jawah-theme burlesque by stripper Cybil Unrest, Petaluma’s Vixen the Forbidden Magician with a Sith-themed burlesque and magic performance and clowning-adjacent singer Karenna Slade presenting a saucy parody song on the ukulele.

“We will also have Cheryl King, from Sonoma County,” added Ward. King produces the popular Forbidden Kiss variety show at The California Theater in Santa Rosa. “She does a sketch comedy bit at her show where she and Martin Gilpertson play voice-over actors dubbing a porno movie. This time they’re doing the bit as if they are dubbing ‘Star Wars’ erotica. I asked Cheryl to develop a ‘Star Wars’ version of that bit, and she’s come up with something featuring Princess Leia and Han Solo.”

Another highlight of this year’s show, Ward pointed out, will be a repeat appearance by Sonoma County drag performer Frida Wales.

“Last year, they came up with a Yoda act they called ‘Slutty Yoga,’” Ward explained. “This year they’re doing a bit featuring C3-PO, which they are calling ‘C3P-Hoe,’ a wacky-funny drag act combining C3-PO from ‘Star Wars’ with the movie ‘Saltburn.’ I really don’t know what to expect from that, but I’m sure it’s going to be hilarious.”

Along with such extras as a ‘Star Wars’ costume contest, special “cosmic cocktails,” an interactive light saber game and a “futuristic photo booth,” Ward said he would not be surprised if this year’s show sells out early, just like last time.

“It’s just a good, positive, fun time,” said Ward, “a sexy night out for ‘Star Wars’ fans and people who like entertainment with a bit of an edge and big sense of humor.”

North Bay Cabaret’s May the Fourth Burlesque and Variety Show takes place on Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre, 23 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets are $29-$44, with VIP tables running $200 (for two guests) and $400 (for four guests). MysticTheatre.com.