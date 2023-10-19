Start the presses: Local apple press is ready for your fall cider needs

As mentioned previously, Jupiter Foods is currently offering a great selection of local apples, including quite a few from Olympia’s Orchard, here in Petaluma, with the sweet and tangy Jonagold being my current favorite.

What you may not know is that Petalumans no longer have to travel to Sebastopol to press their apples for fall and winter cider, because Jupiter Foods has their own apple press, which lives at Deviled Eggery on Bodega Ave in West Petaluma. Visit www.deviledeggery.org or their Facebook page for more information and to make an appointment to get your apples into the press.

Switching from pomme to pomme de’terre news, I’ve also learned that Jupiter Foods is now stocking potatoes for none other than Stemple Creek Ranch, fully completing the “meat and potatoes” package. We’ve always loved Stemple Creek Ranch’s proteins, so having some Stemple Creek starch to add to the plate makes for a complete meal.

And these particular potatoes are something special, because they first made their way to the ranch when co-owner Loren Poncia’s sister, Jessica Neely Valentine, came up with the idea. Unfortunately, Jessica passed away recently, but the Poncia family decided to keep her legacy alive through a clever renaming: Although the potatoes are technically called “British Queen,” they’re now calling this variety Queen Jessica in her honor.

According to Jupiter Food’s newsletter, these potatoes are now mostly grown in Ireland but have been revived by the Poncias in the hills near Gerike Road in Fallon, West Marin. “These are floury potatoes, and are extremely good for mash. They can be served as a boiled potato if not boiled too long.”