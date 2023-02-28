For the second year, the Sonoma County Arts Education Alliance will be holding a State of Arts Education gathering at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, March 7, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Designed to recognize arts education work taking place throughout the county, the event was coordinated to take place during California Arts Education Month, and will feature a discussion of the recently passed Prop 28, created to fund arts and music in the schools.

In announcing the event, Supervisor Chris Coursey said, “As our students are grappling with an overload of social and emotional challenges, arts experiences can offer a lifeline of positive expression and support. This event is an important opportunity to bring together any Sonoma County resident who wants to ensure that all of our students have access to high quality arts education experiences in our schools.”

Guest presenters will include saxophonist Tom Scott, Letitia Frank (Founder of the LIME Foundation), Sonoma County Schools Superintendent Amie Carter, and Petaluma’s Tracy Ferron, founder of Life on Earth Art. Performances by Grupo Folklórico Quetzalén and the Maria Carrillo Jazz Combo will be part of the activities.

A reception intended for networking and mingling will follow the event.