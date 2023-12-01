Stay alert brave warriors: Whamageddon begins again

Today is Dec. 1, which is so much more than simply the start of twelfth and final month of 2023. For those who play the loosely organized annual game called “Whamageddon,” it means that from today through midnight on Christmas Eve, it’s game on.

The battle begins, the good fight resumes. It’s time to avoid hearing WHAM’s perennial “Last Christmas” for as long as is possible.

That’s the game.

Like trying not to think of an elephant, it’s not easy, but a lot more fun. And given how often that particular song pops up on radios and grocery store sound systems this time of year, getting through 24 days without hearing the catchy earworm will not be easy.

The rules ‒ as established on the official website (Whamageddon.com) and described in detail in last year’s Culture Junkie column on the topic ‒ are simple.

1. The objective is to go as long as possible without hearing WHAM's Christmas classic “Last Christmas.”

2. The game begins on December 1, and ends at midnight on December 24 (using your own local timezone).

3. Only the original version applies. You can feel free to enjoy all remixes and covers, live or recorded, including singing it out loud yourself or hearing your roommate warbling it in the shower.

4. You're out as soon as you recognize the song.

On local social media, the public conversation has already begin to spread as those who’ve played along in the past announce their participation and inform others about the details of the game.

Social media is where the whole Whamageddon thing began, according to a detailed Wikipedia report, and for those who play, much of the fun takes place on the Whamageddon Facebook page. That’s where participants check in daily to let others know they are still “alive,” and where others go to report they’ve joined “the fallen,” having just heard the original version of the song.

There is a strong Viking aura to the whole thing, with folks posting memes of warriors raising glasses to the fallen, and with each new report of being “whammed” responded to with commiserating comments such as “The gates of Whamhalla open for you brave warrior” and “Skol!”

On the local Facebook page “I Love Petaluma!” Antonia Baskin reported that the day was barely begun when she was whammed by a passing car playing the song on its radio.

"I was so careful,“ she posted, adding, ”There should be a law to keep your car windows closed if your radio is on.“

Tess Jackson and George Irwin, who both apparently heard of the game for the first time today, posted that they are planning to participate.

“I'll play along. Hilarious,” said Irwin, while Jackson posted, “I’ll play! I haven’t been whammed yet.” She added, “I like that song, however.”

That’s the fun of it, of course. If you like the song, even if you lose, you win.

Fight on, brave warriors.