A 12-mile march along a sunny backroad of Petaluma on a glorious 85-degree day recently reminded us of how important proper hydration is.

Our route took us out I Street, to San Antonio Road, and then back into town along Petaluma Blvd. S. The route lacked shade, and the normal cool coastal afternoon breeze was missing, so the sun took a particularly harsh toll on us for the majority of the four-hour walk.

The stretch along Highway 101 was particularly brutal, with just one two-foot area of relative coolness beneath a highway sign that was throwing a bit of shade.

All this reminded us of a few of the caveats of proper hydration, and as we crossed the two-hour mark, we had the opportunity to run through our heat exhaustion and heat stroke checklist before getting close to the danger zone.

I am no expert on hydration, but have nearly as much experience with deserts as I do desserts, so figured I would share what I have found over the years.

Here’s what I know: Humans are made up of roughly 60% water, with the remainder being saltiness and attitude, according to the grumpy old man down the street. Using and restoring liquids in our system is essential, and it is said that by the time you are thirsty, you are already suffering from mild dehydration – so preparing properly for hot weather or heavy exertion is vital to our health.

It's not the sweat itself that makes us cool, but rather its evaporation that helps us regulate our body temperature. Which is why we are more prone to heat stroke in humid weather – so a 12-mile march will require an added bit of consideration.

Your stomach can only absorb so much water, as anyone can attest who gulps copious amounts of water on a hot day and then starts feeling nauseous as the excess sloshes around in their stomach. Because your body cannot replenish fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes as fast as it uses them, there is a tipping point. Universally, our stomach can absorb about one to two pints of liquid per hour, and too much more than that can actually be harmful.

So prior to heading out into the heat, we usually pre-hydrate by drinking a cup or two of water, and for longer trips, like deep desert treks, try to acclimate our bodies to the excess water intake days in advance. After a certain amount of time, our bodies adjust, and we are not running to the restroom every five minutes.

One thing we got very good at in the desert was not only assessing others for heat exhaustion, but also evaluating ourselves. There is nothing quite like the look on the faces of the medical staff at a large desert event when you self-diagnose your own heat exhaustion before it becomes heat stroke, which can be fatal.

Heat exhaustion comes first, and is sometimes hard to recognize because it includes some of the same symptoms of exercise, such as excessive sweating, rapid pulse, muscle cramps, and nausea or even vomiting. But it also can include dizziness, a weak pulse (even if rapid), and cool, pale, clammy skin. To rectify this condition, slow down whatever you are doing, move to a cooler area, drink water, and if possible, take a cool shower.

Heat stroke is much more serious, with the remedy being to call 911 immediately. The symptoms of heat stroke can include throbbing headache, no sweating at all, loss of consciousness and red, hot, dry skin. Like heat exhaustion, there can be a rapid pulse, but here, it will be strong.

Finally, if you are wondering whether you need to ramp up from water to those neon-colored sports drinks, just keep in mind that your body cannot replace carbs and electrolytes as fast as it uses them up. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, if you are going to exercise for over an hour, adding electrolytes and carbs can help prolong fatigue, but if you exercise less, sports drinks do little for you.

Camino Culinario

Why, you ask, were we out walking so far in the heat? We are currently training for what we have dubbed our first “Camino Culinario,” a weeklong culinary walking tour which I have invented. The tour makes its way through the Basque Country and ends in Donostia-San Sebastian, the culinary capital of the world.

I use the name “Camino Culinario” to identify this as a culinary walk, as opposed to all the other Camino walks in that region, which terminate in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, and are often made for religious or spiritual reasons. We walk for food.

Although set for September, which can be a tad hot in other parts of Spain, we are hoping that being along the coast, visiting all the Basque fishing villages, will be somewhat cooler. Perhaps we’ll post about that trip on our return.