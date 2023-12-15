Billie Holiday remains one of the most influential American musicians of all time, so much so that when asked who his musical inspirations were, Frank Sinatra responded, “It is Billie Holiday, who was and still remains the greatest single musical influence on me.”

Stella Heath is determined to teach us why that is, with plans to demonstrate Holiday’s importance with a festive New Years Eve show at Cinnabar Theater.

It makes sense for Petaluma native Heath to want to educate people on jazz. After completing Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and earning a BA in acting and cultural geography from Syracuse ‒ before moving back to the Bay Area ‒ she has recently become the Education Coordinator at Healdsburg Jazz (and the mother of twins!).

But what most people in the area probably know her from is The Billie Holiday Tribute.

Debuting in 2019, Heath first performed the show at the Mystic Theater in September of that year, and has since gone on to perform the show with an ever-evolving roster of musicians and songs. Some musicians, like pianist Neil Angelo Fontano and bassist Trevor Kinsel, have been with the show from the beginning and have been instrumental in the arrangement of the songs.

“The music is very collaborative,” Heath said of the process.

For the Cinnabar show on New Year's Eve, these three will be joined by sax/clarinet player Robby Elfman and guitarist Ian Scherer. Heath developed the show to pay tribute to her favorite music and chose Holiday because she had such an interesting life.

“I am very story-oriented,” said the former Shakespearean actor, who went through Cinnabar’s young actor program as a child. “I wanted a strong arc.”

Still, she did not expect the show to be as successful as it has been.

“I didn’t expect to be still doing this show,” she laughed. Heath noted that when she first realized people were coming back to see the show more than once, she understood that the show had to start evolving.

Looking into Holiday’s repertoire, Heath and the band started selecting other songs and redoing arrangements so that every new audience gets something different. The only thing Heath tries not to touch is her decision to end with the iconic song “Strange Fruit.” It’s a fitting ending in many ways, the first being that Holiday herself would only sing the song at the end of her set, and it was the first of Holiday's songs to break the top 20 on the charts.

Strange Fruit“ is so iconic that in 2002, The Library of Congress chose to add it to the National Recording Registry, which celebrates songs that are ”culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.“ Heath has written about the song and its impact.

“Strange Fruit … forces us to look the atrocities in our history in the face.”

While Heath and her band are not striving to make the show political, they also recognize that to tell Billie Holiday’s story, there has to be a recognition of the racism the singer faced.

“We’ve been warned about it,” Heath said of the song. The band has been told to be careful when playing in towns with more conservative populations. “But,” said Heath, “It’s always gone over well.” She considers a moment. “It’s how you frame it,” she explained, adding that the show now includes a short explanation of the song before it is sung, giving context to why it’s important to include it. To be clear, Heath is not downplaying the importance of the racial inequality Holiday and others suffered. In fact, she wants audiences to think about how race impacts lives then and now, but she also wants to celebrate all aspects of Holiday's life.

“We’re telling the story of an icon,” she said. “Icons are always relevant.”

In her campaign to teach the history and importance of jazz, The Billie Holiday Project is just the beginning for Heath. She has also developed a Nat King Cole Holiday show and is working on a show titled “Unsung Standards,” which features songs not in the Great American Songbook. That show will premiere at the Blue Note in Napa on February 2 and move to the Occidental Center for the Arts on February 10.

In the meantime, Steath’s purpose in performing these time-honored pieces remains consistent and clear.

“I want people to enjoy themselves and to learn something about the era and Billie,” she said. Don’t worry about the show being some stuffy history lesson, though. As Heath says, “Jazz was meant to move the body. We will always invite people to dance.”