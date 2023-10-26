Stellina Alimentari, Costeaux French Bakery open in downtown Petaluma

If you love Stellina Pronto, wait until you see the menu of incredible sandwiches and salads at Stellina Alimentari, located where Thistle Meats used to be at 160 Petaluma Blvd. N.

I was honored to get a special invite from co-owners Christian Caiazzo and Katrina Fried, who let me know that they expect to open their doors sometime this week, with a grand opening celebration to come once they have everything up and running.

As we first reported last year, they will be sticking to their Italian theme, with this new venture being a take on a classic Italian specialty food and bottle shop, offering a casual menu of house-made sandwiches, antipasti, salads and charcuterie plates, as well as meal kits to take away, and wine and beer to enjoy in their inviting seating area.

An “alimentari” carries light groceries, but more importantly, has a deli counter offering prepared foods and drinks to go or, in the case of Stellina Alimentari, for enjoying in their new space.

French bakery soft opening

The long-awaited opening of Costeaux French Bakery is finally upon us, and fans are already raving and posting photos of their bread, sandwiches and pastries.

With no information on their website or Facebook page, we reached out directly and learned that this is just their soft opening while they fine-tune things and hire more staff, so they have no regular hours yet. (However, I think they will find out that given how quickly word spreads in Petaluma, there is no such thing as a soft opening. Once you are open, people will know it immediately, so you better be ready.)

Costeaux French Bakery is located at 110 Washington St., right next to Barber Cellars and its new Petaluma Cheese Shop in the Hotel Petaluma building. (In fact, Petaluma Cheese Shop is already using Costeaux's bread for their grilled cheese sandwiches.)

