Stellina Alimentari plans downtown location

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 10, 2022, 7:21AM
Restaurant Stellina Alimentari is planning to open in downtown Petaluma at Thistle Meats’ old location at 160 Petaluma Blvd. N. Although just a working title right now, if that name looks familiar that is because the new location is directly related to the current Stellina Pronto, located at 23 Kentucky St. A special thanks to Petaluma Foodies (Facebook) group member Henry Ptasinski for not only sharing a photo of the new shop’s ABC ownership change with the group, but also posting a link to an article explaining what an “alimentari” is.

Appreciative of all the love and support that Petalumans have shown co-owners Christian and Katrina Caiazzo’s first Petaluma venture (Stellina Pronto). The two were nice enough to respond back to our request for further details, even though they cautioned that they are still working out the details and weren’t ready for a full press release. But these folks are true Petalumans and know how much our town loves great food news. And Christian and Katrina opening up any new food-related business is great news for all of us. Sticking to their Italian theme, this new venture is a take on a classic Italian specialty food and bottle shop, offering a casual menu of house-made sandwiches, antipasti, salads, and charcuterie plates, as well as meal kits to take away, and wine and beer to enjoy at the alimentarior a casa. "For those, like myself, who are unfamiliar with word “alimentari” it means “food” when directly translated from Italian, but in practice is a small grocery store, usually family owned, as opposed to their “supermercati,” which are large supermarkets. An alimentari carries light groceries, but more importantly, has a deli counter offering prepared foods and drinks to go, or in the case of Stellina Alimentari for enjoying in their new space. This description makes me think of Charley’s Wine Country Deli, but with an Italian twist, and what with Charley’s being one of our favorite spots for both pick-up, as well as dine-in, enjoying a sandwich and a beer out front for lunch, we’re really looking forward to adding Alimentarito our list of lunch spots. Although most think of Stellina Pronto’sf or their sweet and baked items. Their savory non-baked goods, such as sandwiches, are always off the hook, so we are particularly excited to try Alimentari’s offerings. Stellina has one of the best meatball sandwiches I have ever had. It certainly helps that they make the bread for the sandwiches fresh each morning.

As coincidence would have it, most of our visits to this particular location were back in the day when Thistle Meats was offering a couple of daily sandwiches specials, so we look forward to going back to that tradition. Of course, this new opening means that the former tenant, Thistle Meats, is no longer operating in this quant downtown location. Thistle Meats has been listed as permanently closed for at least a couple of months now, according to various internet sources, although a quick check of their website makes it appear that they are still offering catering. At the time of this column’sdeadline,westill hadn’treceived aresponse back to ourinquiry for more informationbut arekeeping our fingers cross that Thistle Meats will continue on in Petaluma in one form or another.

Restaurant Ownership Change

Wild Goat Bistro is currently in contract with a new owner, which is no surprise, as the owners have been looking to retire for a while now. The ABC application for ownership change notice in the window lists “Gamfam, Inc.” as the new owner, which after a bit of sleuthing, led us to Jacob Gamba. Current WGBco-owner Sharon McAuley immediately responded to our request for more information and confirmed this is the same Jacob who has been part of the Risibisi management team for the past 15 years. “He and his wife, Kara, will be taking over the reins,” Sharon tells us. “We are super excited and feel that it is the perfect fit.” And with the overwhelmingly positive and excited responses to our preview post on Petaluma Foodies, clearly Jacob is already a Petaluma food fixture with a reputation that precedes him. Once the Gamba’s return from a well-deserved family vacation, we hope to speak with them about their plans.

While on the top of Wild Goat Bistro and their incredible food, we could not resist sharing Sara Caudill’s recent social media post. It always warms our heart to see Petaluma restaurant owners not only supporting their brothers and sisters in the industry, but actually taking to the ‘airwaves’ and sharing their positive dining experiences. Sara Caudill is the co-owner of Roy’s Chicago Dogs & BBQ at the Yard, and recently posted a couple of tantalizing photos, saying, “Wild Goat Bistro via Petaluma Food Taxi never disappoints.”

Sara had ordered up the Plant It Burger, which even this meat lover admits is one of the best burgers in town. Yes, I still eat meat, and plenty of it, but when it comes to imposter burgers, I say leave the fake meats behind, which are highly processed and not a great health alternative to real meat, and go for a bean burger. WGB’s Plant It Burger is made with black beans from none other than Rancho Gordo beans, along with quinoa, walnuts and seasonings, and is then topped with lemon tahini and sun-dried tomato pesto and cheese. Personally, I would add bacon too, but then again, that should come as no surprise to our regular readers. Along with the burger, Sara also had the Polenta Fries, “sautéed with pesto, topped with grated parmesan cheese, served with red pepper sauce.”

Sushi Expansion Paradise

Sushihas been closed for construction for at least the past few weeks and we’ve recently learned why. Thankfully, a friend who is a bit taller than I, which is not a hard thing to be, was able to peak over the top of the window blocking paper and noticed that the restaurant appears to be expanding into the shop next door, which if I recall correctly, is where the old shoe repair shop was. As one of our favorite local sushi spots, we look forward to learning more about this expansion and visiting once they reopen.

Cowgirl Creamery Closes

Yes, that was meant to grab your attention, but no, I am not talking about all of Cowgirl Creamery. But it was announced this past week that Cowgirl’s Barn Shop & Cantina in Point Reyes Station will shut down. Production will continue at Cowgirl’s main Petaluma facility but one has to wonder what will become of their Red Hawk washed rind triple cream cheese, which they unsuccessfully tried to create in Petaluma. I don’t know how the flavor differs, but even using the identical wash, it does not take on the same rind color when produced in Petaluma as it does in its home of Point Reyes Station. For those who were unaware, Cowgirl was sold to Emmi, a large Swiss dairy company, back in 2016, and co-founders Sue Conley and Peggy Smith retired in 2021. In a statement from Cowgirl, they stated that this closure was necessary for “the sake of the overall business.” Last year they were forced to close their S.F. Ferry Building location due to the pandemic’s lessening foot traffic.

Honoring our Agricultural Roots

The Petaluma Arts Center’s Agri-CULTURED exhibit holds their opening reception on Thursday, August 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will continue to invite guest into their gallery through the closing date of September 24, 2022. “Agri-CULTURED explores cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region. The project brings together food producers, purveyors, and artists who work locally and align with global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. It not only bridges art, science, and agriculture but also engages the spheres of hospitality, tourism, and the economy of Sonoma County.”

This is going to be so much more than just an art exhibit. PAC invites both food and art lovers to partake and participate in all sorts of great ancillary events, starting with a “Food & Memory” poetry reading on Thursday, Aug. 18, followed by “Lexicon of Sustainability” presentation on Thursday, Aug. 25 and“Panel Discussion with Local Farmers” on Thursday, Sept. 8, with Suzanne Grady (Petaluma Bounty), Aaron Gilliam (Sweetgrass Grazing) and Sarah Keiser (Wild Oat Hollow) speaking about our region's agricultural roots, present identity and future priorities around food, culture, economy and the environment.

We are so excited about the “Architectural Walking Tour of Petaluma’s Agricultural History -Past & Present” on Saturday, Sept. 17 with local legendary historian Katherine J. Rinehart, that we may have already bought a good portion of the very limited tickets. There are only about a dozen left available as of this writing, so grab them while you can. And please consider joining PAC –your $50 membership fee ($25 for students and $45 for seniors) is not only vital to PAC’s continuing contribution to our community, but it will also get you a $5 discount on the Katherine Rinehart tickets. The events close out on Saturday, Sept. 24 with a “Community Tasting” event at Foundry Wharf for a culminating community tasting event showcasing local food products and the artisans who create them. Details coming soon!

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, from Creative Sonoma and from Straus Creamery. For all the details, and some very pretty artwork, visit www.petalumaartscenter.org.

Crayfish Boil

Stockhome has long wanted to introduce Petalumans to the traditional Swedish crawfish celebration, and this year is finally able to do it. “In Sweden, summer’s end heralds the return of crayfish season and with it a host of “kräftskivor” (crayfish parties), states Sofia Englund’s current article in Sonoma Magazine (https://www.sonomamag.com/let-your-hair-down-like-a-swede-at-petaluma-crayfish-party/). Sofia, a native Swede, offers some excellent insight into what this particular tradition is all about, along with tips on crayfish party etiquette. Stockhome’s party is on Saturday, Aug.9, 2022 with two seatings –one at noon and the other at 5 p.m., with pricing for both adults and kids. The menu is family style and includes “Swedish Crawfish boiledin pickling dill (1 lbs.per person), Crawfish soup & Saffron aioli, Crayfish tail skagen & horseradish, potato & asparagus, garlic sourdough bread, cheese & caramelized onion pie, summer salad & aquavit vinaigrette, deviled eggs with lemon and dill, lingonberry cheesecake.”

For a bit more on “mudbugs,” which is my favorite term, although not nearly as appetizing a word as the delicious mini crustaceans deserve, here’s something we put together for this past Feb. 24 Mardi Gras article. “Louisiana produces 90% of the world’s crawfish, with 70% being consumed locally within the state, while the rest are exported throughout the country, and the world. One of the biggest importers is Sweden, which since the 1500s has been holding traditional crayfish parties throughout the month of August. They used to harvest them locally, but now must important them if they want to consume them in large quantities.

“The most common names for the miniature lobster found in U.S. lakes, streams and ponds are crawfish, crawdad and crayfish. Depending on where someone is from, they and their neighbors may use one or more of the monikers. Bay Area folks generally referred to them as either crawfish or crawdads, while the rest of Northern California and much of the Central Valley leans towards the just calling them crawdads, as does the Pacific Northwest, and the states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Personally, I use crawfish and crawdad interchangeably – I grew up locally.

“Throughout the northern states of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and over into New England they are more generally known as crayfish. Crawfish” is used predominantly across the south, from eastern Texas to Florida and up the coast to Virginia, with Louisianans pretty much exclusively using the term crawfish and no other. In other parts of the country, and the world, they are also known as craydids, crawdaddies craybbies” and “mudbugs.”

“Because of their sensitivity to polluted waters, crawfish are used as unique “sentinels” in the Protivin Brewery in South Bohemia (Czechia), where they are fitted with sensors. Whereas most manmade sensor can only detect one pollutant at a time, minute changes in the crawfish’s body chemistry can indicates any number of pollutants in the water. With the crawfish water coming from the same source as the brewery’s, the brewers use the vitals of the crawfish as an early warning system for detecting impurities in the water used for their beer production.”

Barber Cellars

While on the topic of Barber Cellars, they are currently offering an excellent wine bundle deal. “We are on the last 10 cases of our beloved 2019 Barbera! To celebrate this end of an era, they are having a massive Cali-Italian blow out sale. For each two bottles of 2019 Barbera, you get another bottle of 2019 Carneros Sangiovese. Of the Barbera, Barber says, “The wine is from a 20-year-old hand pruned vineyard in the benchland of Moon Mountain (perfect for growing Barbera), but we lost this vineyard lease in 2020 pandemic nonsense and fires. Our plan is to plant new Barbera at the base of our zinfandel hill, but it will be a long time before this wine is grown and ready, so get it while you still can!”

We have had Barber’s Barbera and although their Mr. Beast Zin has always been a favorite of ours, when they introduced their Barbera to our wine club allotment a couple of years ago, it really caught our attention. We are always looking for wines that are both good on their own and pair excellently with food, and this does both very well. In fact, we recently took a bottle to share while visiting friends out of town and they all asked us to buy them a few bottles for our next visit. So, if we hadn’t already bought a case of Barber Cellar’s 2019 Barbera, we’d be down there right now stocking up, although we also like their Sangiovese so might just have to pick up a few more bottles, in case of an emergency. For those who are unfamiliar, Barber tells us that, “Barbera is a popular grape in Northwestern Italy, typically a light to medium bodied wine with delicate flavors and bright and fresh acidity. Ours is true to style, but we ferment it in open top barrels and age it in Hungarian oak for additional spice. It's a popular, gorgeous wine, and we are happy to share the very last of it with you and proud to bundle it with our other fantastic Sonoma County grown Italian grape: Sangiovese!” Get them in the tasting room or on barbercellars.com!

Correct Hours for Thursday Farmers Market

We here at the Argus mistakenly posted in more than one spot the wrong hours for the new Thursday afternoon/evening farmers market at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. The correct hours are 4 to 8 p.m., with the market being open every Thursday through Sept. 29. In some internet posts the address is listed as 175 Fairgrounds Drive, which is the main fairgrounds address, while in other places it’s listed as being at the corner of Kenilworth Drive and Johnson Street, but either way, it should be pretty easy to find on a Thursday evenings, starting at 4 p.m.

Postponed Farm-to-Table Dinner

We recently posted about a farm-to-table multicourse dinner at Asombrosa Farm (3365 I St. Extension) scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. I have since learned that this dinner has been postponed until Spring 2023. Let’s hope that Barber Cellars and Table Culture Provisions will again facilitate their wine and food pairing as that is a winning combination every time we have it.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

