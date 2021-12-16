Stephan Pastis lands bestsellers on lists of popular kid and adult-aimed books

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 6-Dec. 12, 2021

Sonoma County cartoonist Stephan Pastis currently has two bestsellers in Petaluma, grabbing the No. 1 spot on the Fiction & Nonfiction list with the brand new “Pearls Awaits the Tide,” as well as taking No. 3 on the Kids and Young Adults list with “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad.” A single author placing so high on both the kids and adults lists simultaneously is a rare thing, speaking to the popularity of Pastis and his knack for telling a funny tale in a few brief images. Then doing it again. Over and over.

Stephan Pastis, author of “Pearls Before Swine” (SIMON & SCHUSTER)

Though adults are the primary audience of his brainy newspaper strips, which are steeped in angst-inspired humor and snarky back-and-forths between the cynical Rat and other critters whose world-views tend more toward the positive, Pastis’ whimsical characters and clean-as-a-whistle imagery has always appealed to children. Pastis has always cartooned, but he studied law at UCLA and went on to work as an insurance defense lawyer while developing “Pearls Before Swine.” No doubt that lawyerly real-world experience has helped shape the sometimes dark-humored tone of the strip, and one could argue there is some sort of link between a lawyer’s gift for verbal expression and Pastis’ slightly disturbing obsession with acrobatically-structured puns.

In 2013, he finally gave kids what they’d been waiting for: a set of characters designed specifically for them. “Timmy Failure,” his first children’s book, ended up inspiring six sequels and a Disney film adaptation. Now, with this year’s Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,” he’s back with a new book for youngsters, and based on how often that title has appeared on Petaluma’s bestseller list since its release in September, it appears another hit series in born.

As for the just-released “Pearls Awaits the Tide,” this week’s top seller is a collection of strips that ran in 2018 and 2019. Since Pastis is a Sonoma County resident, he often stops by Copperfield’s to sign whatever Pastis-related stock they have on hand, so chances are good that you’ll find an autographed copy of either of the above titles at the downtown store.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Pearls Awaits the Tide,’ by Stephan Pastis – A treasury of 18-months worth of “Pearls Before Swine” comic strips originally published in 2018 and 2019.

2. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2022,’ by Pacific Publishers – Tide times and predictions for most Bay Area coastal beaches and tide-related bodies of water for 2022. A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who goes into the ocean on a regular basis.

3. ‘Atlas of the Heart,’ by Brené Brown – Subtitled “Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Experience,” Brown’s nonfiction book looks at 80 human emotions and the god/bad/otherwise places they often take us, with intelligent suggestions of how to find our way back.

4. ‘Call Us What We Carry,’ by Amanda Gorman – The young poet who dazzled millions as the author/presenter of the presidential inaugural poem last January 20 releases her first collection of poetry, and it’s a stunner.

5. ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land,’ by Anthony Doerr – An ancient Greek manuscript inspires and incites over the course of thousands of years, from ancient cities to future space ships.

6. ‘The Best of Me,’ by David Sedaris – The notorious author of “The Santaland Diaries” and countless other collections of autobiographical hilarity release a collection of his best pieces of writing – though you may never have read them.

7. ‘The Searcher,’ by Tana French – A detective from Chicago relocated to a small town in Ireland, only to become involved in solving the disappearance of a young man’s missing brother.

8. ‘The Last Nomad,’ by Shugri Said Salh – This heartbreaking and soaringly inspirational memoir tells Santa Rosa author Salh’s remarkable journey from the deserts of Somalia to Northern California.

9. ‘Anxious People,’ by Fredrik Backman – An escaping, not-so-expert bank-robber takes eight people hostage at an apartment open house in Sweden, altering the lives of everyone involved.

10. ‘Lincoln Highway,’ by Amor Towles – The new novel from the author of “A Gentleman in Moscow” is the story of four train-hopping, car-stealing boys crossing the country on a quest for a new beginning, with secrets revealed along the way, of course.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Otto: A Palindrama,’ by Jon Agee – From the author of “Go Hang a Salami, I’m a Lasagna Hog” comes another palindromic delight sure to have kids shouting “Aha!” “Yay!” and “Yo, Banana Boy!”

2. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives,’ by Dav Pilkey – An inventive riff on his own graphic novel style, Pilkey employs numerous different art techiques to tell a series of stories within the story, mostly from the points of view of several baby frogs.

3. ‘Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,’ by Stephan Pastis – Wendy the Wanderer has always lived in Trubble town, but never allowed to live up to her name until her dad leaves town on a business trip – and she suddenly has the freedom to explore her very strange home.

4. ‘Woodland Dance!’ by Sandra Boyton – A delightful board book from the ever-popular Boynton, this one a waltz, of sorts, as all the animals in the forest come together to dance, then head away one by one to sleep.

5. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,’ by Jeff Kinney – The 16th entry in this beloved series sees Greg go out for sports, pretty much prove he’s not good at any of them, and then end up on the school’s worst basketball team.

6. ‘Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!’ by Sherri Duskey Rinker – What kid doesn’t love trucks? Here are pages and pages of them.

7. ‘BenBee and the Teacher Griefer,’ by KA Holt – Four “divergent learners” take a teacher’s challenge and their lives change forever.

8. ‘Cub Story,’ by Alison Farrell and Kristen Tracy – This charming picture book shows a year in the life of a bear cub, told in simple, lovely images.

9. ‘The Polar Express,’ by Chris Van Allsberg – On Christmas Eve, a Santa-believing boy takes a magical train ride to the North Pole.

10. ‘Fungarium,’ by Ester Gaya – Part of the “Welcome to the Museum” series, this one is an illustrated deep-dive into the wonderful world of mushrooms.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.