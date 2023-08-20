‘Stones in His Pockets’: Together again

Two Sonoma County actors team up on stage for the first time in 20 years|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 19, 2023, 8:15PM

If You Go

What: ‘Stones in His Pockets,’ a play by Marie Jones

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

When: August 25 - September 10. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cost: General public $16-$34.

Information: To purchase tickets or learn more visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

Sam Coughlin and Jimmy Gagarin have known each other since kindergarten. Both are talented, hard-working actors who grew up in Santa Rosa, and they’ve each played countless parts in dozens of shows in and around Sonoma County. It’s something of a surprise then that on August 25, when Gagarin and Coughlin step into the spotlight at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center, it will mark the first time since the eighth grade that the two lifelong friends have performed onstage together.

“It was Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest,’ in eighth-grade drama class,” recalled Coughlin, during a rehearsal of the two-actor play “Stones in His Pockets,” running Aug. 25 - Sept. 10 in Spreckels’ intimate studio theater. “Jimmy played Ferdinand and I played Caliban.”

'The Tempest’ really was the last show we were both in,” confirms Gagarin. “We’ve known each other since we were 5 years old, we’ve been friends for 30 years, we both did theater in the Art Quest program at Santa Rosa High School – and still it’s taken 20 years for us to do another show together.”

It appears that they’ve found the perfect play for their reunion.

“Stones in His Pockets,” after all, is a show about friendship. Written by Irish playwright Marie Jones, the two-hander was originally staged in 1996 at Dublin’s DubbleJoint Theatre Company. It tells the story of two longtime pals, Charlie and Jake, whose small Irish village becomes the location of a massive Hollywood movie production. With both friends cast as extras in the lavish historical epic – along with most of their fellow villagers – the pair’s star-struck enthusiasm dims following a tragic death in the village, as the locals go head-to head with the non-nonsense, time-is-money producers, who refuse to grant them time off for the funeral.

In addition to playing Charlie and Jake, the two actors also portray a total of 13 other characters, employing an astonishing array of accents and postures. In no particular order, the two embody a vain English director who think he’s better-skilled than he is, a glamorous American actress who can’t quite nail her Irish accent, a burly Scottish security man assigned to protect her, an elderly extra who once met John Wayne, a sensitive young man with a bit of a crush on the aforementioned actress, and several other colorful folk.

Pulling off a show like this, it’s obvious, requires not one but two simultaneous tour-de-force performances. According to the show’s director, Sheri Lee Miller, the Artistic Director of Spreckels Theatre Company, Gagarin and Coughlin have proven more than up to the task.

“I chose this show with Sam and Jimmy in mind,” said Miller. “I was thrilled when they both loved the script as much as I do. I’ve known them both since they were in high school, and have directed them several times, but never together. The chemistry is off the charts. The experience has been pure joy!”

Gagarin, who lives in Petaluma – having returned to Sonoma County following an eight-year stint in Los Angeles – agrees that the opportunity to perform with Coughlin was one of the primary reasons he agreed to do “Stones in His Pockets.”

“For years, Sheri Lee Miller had been asking me to come up and do a show, and I just never was able to do it,” he said. “But I finally moved back, and she called me up and said, ‘I want to do this show with you and Sam.’ And that was just too good to pass up. I’ve been waiting a long time to be on stage with this guy.”

Coughlin, who now lives in Oakland, has a similar story, though in his version, he was not so quick to say yes.

“I remember lying on the floor of my room, trying to work out a kink in my back,” he recalled. “Sheri had called to ask if I’d do this show, and I was all, ‘I don’t know. I’m really busy,’ but she said that Jimmy was also hopefully going to be in it. So I was lying there on the floor, and I suddenly thought, ‘Come on! Why would I not do a play with Jimmy? He’s so fun. He’s like a freight train – and he works on the dances during every break.’”

Shooting a ‘this-one’s-for-you-buddy’ look toward Gagarin, Coughlin’s reamrk was met with an explosion of laughter, suggesting that the mention of dancing is a playful reference to this specific show, in which the two do engage in a spirited Irish dance number. According to Miller, that dance is going to be a highlight of the show.

"Anyway, I finally said yes,“ continued Coughlin, ”but I think Sheri already knew that I wouldn’t pass this up in a million years – once I actually thought about it.”

Another motivation for doing the show, each actor points out, is the chance to work with Miller again. As mentioned, she’s directed both performers several times in the past. And as an actor herself, she has played each one’s mother in two different shows – as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine to Gagarin’s Prince Richard in James Goldman’s “A Lion in Winter” in 2012, and as the secret-keeping matriarch Polly Wyeth to Coughlin’s hapless TV producer son Trip in “Other Desert Cities,” by Jon Robin Baitz.

As for the last time she directed either of them in a play, it was Cinnabar Theater’s 2014 production of John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” in which Gagarin played Curley, and Spreckels’ 2018 production of “Peter Pan,” in which Coughlin played a pirate. This is Miller’s second time directing “Stones in His Pockets,” by the way, having helmed an earlier production at 6th Street Playhouse in 2005.

“I love being directed by Sheri, because I always learn something new,” Coughlin said. “She just knows so much. As a director, she reads your mind. I might have an impulse to deliver a line laying down on the floor, and think, ‘No, that’s stupid,’ and then Sheri says, ‘Next time, why don’t you try that lying own on the floor.’ And it goes double when you get to perform with her, doing scenes face to face. You learn a lot just from watching her.”

Gagarin seconds that observation.

“What I love about working with Sheri is that, as a director and as an actor, she’s incredibly wise,” Gagarin said. “There are so many times when she comes in and says, ‘Why don’t you do ... this?’ And she suggests something and I go, ‘Wow. Great idea! Why didn’t I think of that? She’s just so brilliant.’”

Since a large part of the plot of “Stones in His Pockets” involves actors – in addition to the transformation of the main characters’ relationship while working on the increasingly volatile movie set – Coughlin and Gagarin reiterate their belief that this celebration of storytelling and friendship is the right show to finally bring them back together on stage.

“We have no ego here,” said Gagarin. “We’re not like Vin Diesel and the Rock in ‘Fast Five,’ counting how many punches each one throws in their fight scene. Sam and I have known each other for so long, we’re just really comfortable with each other. Rehearsal has been a f--king blast. And we’re both on stage for the entire show, so even if there was some ego going on, it’s not like I can sit back stage wondering if Sam gets more lines than I do.’”

“I don’t know,” Coughlin interjected, shaking his head. “The reason I took so long to say yes is that I had to count the number of lines we each have in the script, to make sure it was at least equitable.”

“Who has the most?” asked Gagarin, playing along.

“You have seven more words than me,” answered Coughlin. “But for those reading this interview, let it be known that I am six inches taller than Jimmy.”

But which one has more dance steps?

“Oh, the exact same, I think,” replied Coughlin, after a quick moment pretending to count. “We do all the same dance moves. Side by side. So it’s totally fair.”

“Unfortunately,” added Gagarin, matching his friend’s grin with one of his own, “Sam’s a better dancer. So it’s not actually fair at all.”

If You Go

What: ‘Stones in His Pockets,’ a play by Marie Jones

Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

When: August 25 - September 10. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cost: General public $16-$34.

Information: To purchase tickets or learn more visit SpreckelsOnline.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.