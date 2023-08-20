‘Stones in His Pockets’: Together again

Sam Coughlin and Jimmy Gagarin have known each other since kindergarten. Both are talented, hard-working actors who grew up in Santa Rosa, and they’ve each played countless parts in dozens of shows in and around Sonoma County. It’s something of a surprise then that on August 25, when Gagarin and Coughlin step into the spotlight at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels Performing Arts Center, it will mark the first time since the eighth grade that the two lifelong friends have performed onstage together.

“It was Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest,’ in eighth-grade drama class,” recalled Coughlin, during a rehearsal of the two-actor play “Stones in His Pockets,” running Aug. 25 - Sept. 10 in Spreckels’ intimate studio theater. “Jimmy played Ferdinand and I played Caliban.”

“'The Tempest’ really was the last show we were both in,” confirms Gagarin. “We’ve known each other since we were 5 years old, we’ve been friends for 30 years, we both did theater in the Art Quest program at Santa Rosa High School – and still it’s taken 20 years for us to do another show together.”

It appears that they’ve found the perfect play for their reunion.

“Stones in His Pockets,” after all, is a show about friendship. Written by Irish playwright Marie Jones, the two-hander was originally staged in 1996 at Dublin’s DubbleJoint Theatre Company. It tells the story of two longtime pals, Charlie and Jake, whose small Irish village becomes the location of a massive Hollywood movie production. With both friends cast as extras in the lavish historical epic – along with most of their fellow villagers – the pair’s star-struck enthusiasm dims following a tragic death in the village, as the locals go head-to head with the non-nonsense, time-is-money producers, who refuse to grant them time off for the funeral.

In addition to playing Charlie and Jake, the two actors also portray a total of 13 other characters, employing an astonishing array of accents and postures. In no particular order, the two embody a vain English director who think he’s better-skilled than he is, a glamorous American actress who can’t quite nail her Irish accent, a burly Scottish security man assigned to protect her, an elderly extra who once met John Wayne, a sensitive young man with a bit of a crush on the aforementioned actress, and several other colorful folk.

Pulling off a show like this, it’s obvious, requires not one but two simultaneous tour-de-force performances. According to the show’s director, Sheri Lee Miller, the Artistic Director of Spreckels Theatre Company, Gagarin and Coughlin have proven more than up to the task.

“I chose this show with Sam and Jimmy in mind,” said Miller. “I was thrilled when they both loved the script as much as I do. I’ve known them both since they were in high school, and have directed them several times, but never together. The chemistry is off the charts. The experience has been pure joy!”

Gagarin, who lives in Petaluma – having returned to Sonoma County following an eight-year stint in Los Angeles – agrees that the opportunity to perform with Coughlin was one of the primary reasons he agreed to do “Stones in His Pockets.”

“For years, Sheri Lee Miller had been asking me to come up and do a show, and I just never was able to do it,” he said. “But I finally moved back, and she called me up and said, ‘I want to do this show with you and Sam.’ And that was just too good to pass up. I’ve been waiting a long time to be on stage with this guy.”

Coughlin, who now lives in Oakland, has a similar story, though in his version, he was not so quick to say yes.

“I remember lying on the floor of my room, trying to work out a kink in my back,” he recalled. “Sheri had called to ask if I’d do this show, and I was all, ‘I don’t know. I’m really busy,’ but she said that Jimmy was also hopefully going to be in it. So I was lying there on the floor, and I suddenly thought, ‘Come on! Why would I not do a play with Jimmy? He’s so fun. He’s like a freight train – and he works on the dances during every break.’”

Shooting a ‘this-one’s-for-you-buddy’ look toward Gagarin, Coughlin’s reamrk was met with an explosion of laughter, suggesting that the mention of dancing is a playful reference to this specific show, in which the two do engage in a spirited Irish dance number. According to Miller, that dance is going to be a highlight of the show.

"Anyway, I finally said yes,“ continued Coughlin, ”but I think Sheri already knew that I wouldn’t pass this up in a million years – once I actually thought about it.”