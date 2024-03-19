When : West Side Stories takes place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts). The next WSS show is on Wednesday, April 10, when the theme will be “Where There’s Smoke.”

We can’t let the clock tick past midnight.

Are you familiar with the Doomsday Clock? It’s a hypothetical clock that shows how close humanity is to wiping itself off the face of the planet, most likely from nuclear war. The clock changes over time, and the closer to midnight the more dangerous the situation. So I grew up in the Cold War, and as a little kid I’d lie awake in bed late at night, tossing and turning, worrying that the Russians would launch a nuclear missile to explode over my home of Rochester, New York.

At the time, the Doomsday Clock was set to two-minutes before midnight.

The United States and Russian had 60,000 nuclear weapons pointed at each other. With the push of a button ... poof! We’re all dead.

By 1994, the situation had gotten much better, thank goodness. The Doomsday Clock was at its all time best. It was set to 17 minutes before midnight. At that time, the Soviet Union had broken up, just two years earlier.

Well, I decided I was going to try to make that peace last. So I moved to Russia as a volunteer. And on weekends I would walk around Moscow, to this famous university, and in the halls and in the classrooms I saw these posters, depicting what the Russians should do when the Americans launched a nuclear attack against them, where the bomb shelters were, how to take an iodine tablet. And it struck me, that’s not what I was taught. It was the other way around. It was the Russians that were going to attack us.

And at that point it made me realize that we’re all just a product of the propaganda and misinformation that we get. They assigned me to this one place in Russia, and I didn’t receive a very warm welcome. The city newspaper wrote up an article saying William Humnicky is here, opening up an American Center. He’s a CIA spy. And I wasn’t a spy, I really wasn’t, but some of the things I did didn’t help my cause, like when I saw these three Russian police officers, lining up shots of vodka on the roof of their car, and slamming them back, I took a photo.

And they caught me and interrogated me.

But that’s not all, right?

The reason I was there was to try and help Russian business people adapt to the market economy. And I would try and tell them about business plans, but they didn’t want to hear about that. They wanted to ask me, ‘William! Who is better, Russian women or American women?’

I’d respond, “I just love all women.”

One evening I was hanging out with a couple of women my age, and it got to be past my Doomsday time, after midnight. And it’s dangerous late at night. One of my Russian colleagues had been mugged late at night, had his skull cracked open, and had permanent injuries. So I didn’t typically go out late at night, but one of the women I was with needed to get home, the buses had stopped running and there were no taxis, so I walked her home through deserted streets to her Soviet-block apartment, said good night, turned around and headed back ‒ but I was scared.

I was this 23-year-old, in the land of my ‘enemies.’ It was dark. Nobody in the world knew where I was. I was just afraid. So I walked down the center of the street, because there were no cars. And I rounded this one corner, and all of a sudden these two guys jumped out from behind a building and they ambushed me.

One of them put his arm around my neck and started to hold me in a choke-hold, and I was the most scared I’d ever been in my life. I didn’t know what to do, and I thought maybe I could take my free right arm and try to punch him in the head and break free. Maybe I could run for my life. I kept thinking this, and thinking this, but I didn’t have the courage to do it. What if I failed? What would happen to me.

They were asking for money, and slurring their words, like they were drunk. And as this was happening, a car came flying down the road, with its two headlights on, and it slammed on its brakes, right in front of us. It was a cop car. Four doors opened, four Russian police officers jumped out, two of them holding machine guns, and they beat my two assailants down to the ground, and dragged them into the car.

One of the officers came up to me, and in very broken English, said, “Go home.” And he said it again. “Go home.” And as quickly as they had arrived, they were gone. And there I was, left alone, standing in the dark, shaking, awestruck. The only plausible explanation was that the Russians had been surveilling me, watching me, and that night, members of the alleged Evil Empire, my enemies, had seen that I needed help, and they came to my rescue.

Eleven years later I became a U.S. diplomat and I served overseas in countries like Ukraine. Now I find myself tossing and turning at night again. The Doomsday Clock is at 90 seconds to midnight again. But I have to think that, like how those Russian cops came to my aid that night, all of us ‒ including you all ‒ will encounter our alleged enemies, whether they be family members, rivals, political parties or people from other countries, and will see through the misinformation and come to each other’s aid.

There really isn’t another choice.

We can’t let the clock tick past midnight.