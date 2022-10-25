StoryWalk combines nature, exercise and reading for kids

A story is waiting for visitors to Kenilworth Park, next to the Petaluma Regional Library — the tale of Little Blue, a young whale peppering its “Papa” with questions as they begin a long migration.

The unusual thing about the story is the way it unfolds, as parents and children walk from one posted page to the next.

StoryWalk is a program adopted by the Sonoma County Library system to encourage families to take a walk outside while fostering child literacy. Launched in 2016 at Bayer Farm in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, the first book was “If You Plant a Seed,” written and illustrated by Kadir Nelson. Since then, StoryWalk has spread rapidly and is now county-wide. The Petaluma branch launched StoryWalk in 2020.

With StoryWalk, picture books are spaced out, one page at a time, on special display posts along an outdoor path in a park, garden, or other outdoor setting. As participants walk along the path, they are directed to the next pages in the story.

“Our big push was to have something for children during COVID,” said Jackie Foster, children’s librarian. “We’ve always had a very busy children’s program here, but with StoryWalk, we could provide something for children that was socially distanced, contactless, and literacy-based. We were fortunate to have two gardens and an adjacent park available to us.”

The current book in Kenilworth Park is “Following Papa’s Song” by children’s writer-artist Gianna Marino, who is local. Scheduled to remain posted throughout the winter, it is the first StoryWalk book the library system has printed on metal, like real estate signage, instead of laminating paper pages of the book. This will ensure that the book survives the weather.

The book is posted with a Spanish translation, which supports the library’s goal of being inclusive. Future books will be either bilingual or available in both languages.

To make the walk more fun for the families, each two-page spread includes a suggested activity based on those pages, something to do while walking to the next posting. For example, the child is asked if they can pretend to swim the way Little Blue does.

Following in the footsteps of the Roseland library, the first book posted in Petaluma was “If You Plant a Seed,” which went up in October of 2020. The second was “Tortillas Are Round/Las tortillas son redondas,” in March of 2021.

Elsewhere in the county currently, reading walkers (or walking readers) can find “My Colors, My World” by Maya Christina Gonzalez, posted at Bayer Farm, and “Life/La Vida” by Cynthia Rylant, posted at Taylor Mountain Regional Park.

The StoryWalk program adheres to principles laid down in First Five California, a state program fostering child development in the first five years of life.

“The feedback from parents has been positive,” said Foster. “This is a program that we can put out there, and the community has the freedom to use it on their terms and schedule. It ties in with key community values regarding children — being outside, exploring nature, and fostering literacy.”

The creator of StoryWalk is Anne Ferguson, a retired healthcare worker in Vermont who spent 25 years focused on the prevention of chronic disease. As she recalls it, she was walking back to work from lunch one day when she started wondering how more families could be encouraged to walk outside.

“I thought to myself, well, I could write a book that parents read to their kids on signs as they walk,” she said, only to remind herself that she wasn’t a writer. But why not cut up a children’s book and post it along a walk? Then parents and children could read it together.

Ferguson conferred with a lawyer who assured her that as long as the text and images were not altered it would be legal display them. She developed the program in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.

The first-ever StoryWalk book was “Leaves” by David Ezra Stein, winner of an Ezra Jack Keats New Writer Award. Ferguson felt the story of a young bear's first autumn was well-suited to board-book format. The cub is surprised when the leaves start falling off the trees. He tries to reattach them, but it doesn't work. Eventually, he gets sleepy and burrows into the leaves for a long nap. When he wakes up, it's spring.

Ferguson picked the book because she loved it and also because it didn’t have a lot of words.

“I didn’t want parents and their children standing around reading too long,” Ferguson said.

She bought two copies, cut them up, pasted the pages on stiff paper boards, laminated the boards, Velcro’d them to posts and stuck them in the ground. StoryWalk trails are now in all 50 states as well as a dozen other countries, including Canada, England, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan and Russia.

“I just heard from Estonia and New Zealand,” Ferguson said.

She credits the COVID-19 pandemic for catalyzing a huge boost in StoryWalk activity.

“It was growing before, but with COVID it exploded,” she said, noting that teachers and parents were worried that the literacy progress of children would suffer from the pandemic.

From the beginning, Ferguson wanted to create a free program that would encourage parents and children to be more physical, but on their own time. She found libraries open to the idea.

“I just love the library,” Ferguson said. Whereas other bureaucracies in her experience hesitate to act until sufficient research has been done, with libraries the typical response was, “Hey, that sounds good,” she said.

Asked about the ideal age for a child to enjoy StoryWalk, Ferguson replied, “Birth to 10.” She explained that if the child can’t read any words, they have the colorful images to enjoy. Perhaps an older child has the pleasure of reading to the younger. If they can read a few words, there is the pride in doing so.

“I like the pages to be low, at eye level of the child,” she said, “even if the adult has to bend down to read it.”

Ferguson believes that parents ultimately account for StoryWalk’s success.

“What I’ve learned is that it is all about the parents,” Ferguson said. “If they see that something’s good for their kids, they’ll drop everything to do it. I’m so pleased by how parents have gotten behind this.”