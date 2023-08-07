Straus’ superior soft serve

Though I live for ice cream, when it comes to soft serve I am not generally a fan. But that all changes when it’s soft serve made with Straus Family Creamery milk.

So when I saw that Once Upon a Slush in downtown Petaluma uses it to make their rich and creamy soft serve, I didn’t hesitate.

My main objection to soft serve is that it lacks the rich, dense texture of ice cream, which comes from having a higher butterfat content. In fact, in the U.S. ice cream must have at least 10% butterfat to earn the label – but soft serve has less. The name “soft serve” was introduced both because of its fluffier texture – air is a big part of its production – and so as not to anger the ice cream gods.

Although all frozen dairy treats are closely tied to their milk, in soft serve it is the most important ingredient due to the relatively low butterfat content. And there is no better cow’s milk to use than Straus Family Creamery, which I have learned from years of intensive studies. If I hear the soft serve uses Straus milk, it is an automatic order for me.

(As a side note, water buffalo milk has a higher butterfat content than cow’s milk, making our local water buffalo dairy, Double 8 Dairy, a superb source for soft serve milk. You can currently find this amazing soft serve “on tap” at the Marshall Store and Palace Market in Point Reyes Station.)

The Straus family dairy was not only the first dairy west of the Mississippi to convert to fully organic, but Albert Straus, son of the Straus family dairy founders, also started the Straus Family Creamery, which was the first 100% certified organic creamery anywhere in the U.S.

One reason for Straus’ super creamy milk is that their partner dairy herds are mostly Jersey cows. Jerseys produce milk with a higher butterfat content than Holsteins, which produce most of our nation’s milk. Locally, Jerseys and Guernseys (another high butterfat producing cow) make up a good portion of our dairy herds – which also helps explain, at least in part, why our cheeses are so good.

However, Straus appears to take additional quality control steps beyond the regular organic standards, and deserves credit for this. Through my subscription to the newsletter from local micro-grocer Jupiter Foods, I learned that Straus requires higher quality inputs for their milk, and does not allow either the use of treated wastewater nor non-organic spent brewery grains by their dairy partners, even though both are allowed in organic farming.

“Jupiter Foods trusts Straus Dairy because of their continued commitment to produce milk that has higher standards than the National Organic Program as well as the California Certified Organic Farmers,” owner Daniel Bleakney tells us. “Albert Straus insists his network of dedicated dairy farmers keep the quality of the milk they produce consistent. With the exception of raw milk from Claravale Farms we offer Straus Dairy products exclusively. We know your farmer.”