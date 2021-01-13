Streaming Review: The bold and the beautiful

‘BRIDGERTON’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” the latest creation from Shonda Rhines (“Gray’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”) is a colorful, steamy, over-the-top delight, and I blew through the whole series faster than I’ve watched anything in years.

The show is based on Julia Quinn’s book series, focusing on the first book “The Duke and I” (though it is not entirely faithful to its source material), and tells the story of the Regency-era Bridgerton family, as their oldest daughter is introduced to society and attempts to find a husband who will be suitable (and hopefully titled), and also be a love match.

The show is narrated by the notorious Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), the nom de plume of a writer whose scandal sheet is terrorizing and tantalizing the upper crust.

“Bridgerton” is so highly stylized.

I saw comparisons made to both Apple TV’s “Dickinson” and the wonderful “A Knight’s Tale” (2001), which seem apt to me. The music, especially, feeds into the stylized hybrid of historical and modern, with characters promenading to chamber music versions of songs such as Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” and Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The performances throughout are wonderful, from lead actor Rege-Jean Page (Simon, the titular duke of the novel) to more minor characters such as Polly Walker as the despicable Lady Featherington or Golda Roshuevel as Queen Charlotte, whose subplot was perhaps the most surprisingly effecting for me. Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise) are two of my favorites, both in humorous scenes and dramatic. Last but not least, Ruby Barker is wonderful as Marina, and her scenes are among the most heart-wrenching in the whole season.

As with most media, there are a lot of problematic plot happenings to sink your teeth into, if you’re a viewer who likes to wrestle ethically with the stories you consume. Power dynamics are in question throughout, as the Regency setting sets up a dichotomy of young women who must remain pure in action and knowledge, and men who are held to far different standards.

The comical subplot of Eloise Bridgerton trying to discover how babies are made feeds into a controversial series of events with her sister, main character Daphne, down the road.

But my biggest recommendation?

Watch it with someone.

(Virtually, of course!)

My enjoyment kicked up a few notches when I got to swap Whistledown theories with a friend, discuss Shondaland Regency power dynamics with coworkers, or muse on how utterly dreamy Rege-Jean Page is with, well, anyone who will listen.

It’s perfect TV to share, even if it isn’t actually perfect.

