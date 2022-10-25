Subscribe

Street Social celebrates the holidays and the region

HOUSTON PORTER
October 25, 2022, 3:42PM
Street Social is really gearing up for the holidays with a slew of special dinners, including one pairing Two Shepherds wine with a four-course dinner this Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. “Join the talented William Allen of Two Shepherds wines for an evening of delicious celebration of our region,” goes the pitch. Tickets are available at www.streetsocial.social.

Meanwhile, Street Social is holding another wine collaboration dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 6 p.m., but this one is on a whole other level because it will feature Petaluma’s own Liberty Ducks. If I recall correctly, this was actually the first location we ever had Liberty Duck, back when it was Twisted 2, and we have been enamored by it ever since. We love duck but after first tasting Liberty’s, have been spoiled for anything else. Thankfully, it appears on most of our local menus, as well as many fancy restaurants throughout California, as well as up into the Pacific Northwest, as well as two in of our very favorite restaurants in Reno – Beaujolais (on the fancier side) and Washoe Public House (on the friendlier side). Chef Jevon Martin is a master at everything he does and has always wowed us with his Liberty Duck dishes, so I can’t even imagine what it will be like to have a four-course meal of Liberty Ducks from his kitchen. In fact, we are already booked for this evening, but this is as close as I have ever come to telling a nonprofit that I simply won’t be able to make it.

And although we would normally never want anyone but wife/co-owner Marjorie Pier to pair wines with Chef Jevon’s dishes, this dinner is the exception because none other than the “duck daughter” herself, Jennifer Reichardt (COO of Liberty Ducks), will be hosting and pairing the dinner with excellent wines from her three wine projects (Raft Wine, Et Al and Little Trouble). This is all in conjunction with the book tour for Jennifer’s newly released cookbook, “The Whole Duck.”

Speaking of “The Whole Duck” – the subtitle is “Inspired Recipes from Chefs, Butchers, and the Family at Liberty Duck” – this book is sure to be a great holiday gift. The recipes are culled from restaurant and chef partners who use Liberty Ducks in their restaurants and on their menus. Many people are intimidated to cook duck because if done wrong, it can be an expensive mistake. However, the rewards that come from well-cooked duck dishes far outweigh the risks, and this cookbook goes a long way toward dispelling the myth that duck is hard to cook. The book is currently available through most online retailers and Copperfield’s Books, or at libertyducks.com.

Spooky food fair

The Yard is taking over Walnut Park this Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be all sorts of food and craft booths, and you are invited to bring your kids in costume to trick or treat along the vendor booths. Stop into Scone Rollin for great Halloween cookies, cupcakes and pies, as well as their very popular cookie decorating kits for the kids. And for those of you who like to start your Christmas shopping early, this is as good an event as any.

Spaghetti time

The Petaluma Woman’s Club will hold their annual scholarship fundraiser Spaghetti Feed on Saturday, Nov. 12. This is always a fun event where you get to visit with old friends and meet new ones, all while enjoying some good down-home cooking and great desserts. I will once again be on hand to cry the auction, so please come down and give me a wave when you see me. Although the Whole Duck dinner at Street Social will be on my mind, I simply cannot miss the PWC Spaghetti Feed. The proceeds help fund PWC’s scholarships for local students.

Openings, closings and updates

Paradise Sushi is by no means new to Petaluma, first offering the area’s only “all-you-can-eat” sushi menu back at the beginning of 2012, but the restaurant did recently celebrate their grand reopening. After a decade in their current location, they decided to freshen things up, which included expanding into the adjacent shop space, previously Petaluma Shoe Repair. They have done an amazing job updating the dining room and expanding the bar area, including adding a full liquor license.

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine has closed its doors. Located in the small shopping center at the southeast corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Payran Street, they had their diehard fans, including many who enjoyed their periodic vegan brunches. However, opening right at the beginning of the pandemic certainly had to have put unforeseen stresses on the business. They’ve been listed for sale online for a while, but their doors appear to have finally closed for good. There is a lease sign in their window, the space is empty, and they are no longer listed on Petaluma Food Taxi. I recall them having a sister restaurant in another part of the Bay Area, so hopefully they can regroup and enjoy future successes.

Denny’s still packed

We have reported in various parts of the paper the reopening of the Denny’s on Petaluma Boulevard North at Highway 101, but the reports across social media are that the place seems to be packed all the time. With a birthday coming up, maybe we’ll have to see if they still offer a free birthday breakfast and check out the new digs. They certainly did a nice job of spiffing up the exterior, so we are now curious to see how the inside turned out. For some great local memories of Denny’s check our July 2022 article on the subject.

Luma rumors

Luma Bar and Eatery is coming along nicely at the old Dempsey’s location. This is the new project from Jazmine Lalicker, owner of the Shuckery, who started on the remodel some months back. We were lucky enough to be passing by this weekend when we ran into two of our favorite Petaluma bartenders doing some work and got a special invite to peek inside. Austin Jay (formerly of Brewsters and TAPS) and Alfie Turshek (formerly of Brewsters and Whisper Sisters) are well-respected members of the Petaluma foodie community and will surely be a draw for this new location, as is the restaurant’s head chef, who will be none other than Travis Day of Thistle Meats. If you have not had his cooking before, Travis is an artist in the kitchen, and does so much more than just meats.

Keep in mind that this will be a plant-forward restaurant, but with plenty of protein add-ons. The space has been reconfigured, with a much larger and more central bar, and the dated brewing equipment has been removed to add additional seating. Rumor on the street was that there were some issues with the city regarding the outdoor patio, and it is a blank slate right now, but hopefully it comes back in one form or another as that was always one of the biggest draws of that location. For more insight into the owner’s plan for Luma you can read our prior article from January of this year.

Kapu in December

Kapu Tiki Bar was originally planning for a fall opening, but is now looking more like December. Located in part of the old Tuttle Drugs store at 132 Keller St., construction appears to have been completed a while ago, but you just never know what last permit is required to open a restaurant. The place has been in the works since 2019 and is related in some fashion to Duke’s Spirited Cocktails in Healdsburg, although I believe that too may have changed over the years.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.

