‘The Fall Guy’ sets the summer blockbuster bar

Anderson Templeton

It's here! The summer blockbuster season has officially begun with the long-anticipated stunt man action rom-com “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Directed by David Leitch, a former stunt man himself known for action epics such as the “John Wick” series, “Atomic Blonde” and “Bullet Train,” “The Fall Guy” is a tribute to the unsung anonymous heroes of cinema, the stunt performers. Not surprisingly, there is a large team of stunt performers in this film, which used four stunt doubles for Ryan Gosling. One of them is Logan Holladay, who holds the Guinness World Record with 8.5 cannon rolls in a car.

So you know this film is going to be epic.

For those of you who have not seen the trailer that's been going around for what feels like forever, “The Fall Guy” follows stunt man Colt Seavers (Gosling), who is the long time double for fictional A-Lister Tom Ryder (Aaron Perry Taylor-Johnson.) When Ryder mysteriously vanishes in the middle of filming an action epic, Colt is urged to track Ryder down and bring him back to set, but ends up being caught in the middle of a crazy conspiracy.

Committed to proving himself to ex-girlfriend, director and love-of-his-life Jody (Emily Blunt), Colt uses his vast skill-set as a stuntman to do whatever it takes to find Ryder and save her movie. Don't let that description fool you. While it sounds very knight-in-shining-armor-saving-a-princess, Emily Blunt holds her own in quite a satisfying way and without revealing too much, just know that she performed all of her own stunts.

Thumbs Up emoji

“Fall Guy” is kind of the perfect popcorn-munching blockbuster, with a fantastic balance of action, humor, romance and surprises. It sets quite the high bar for the summer season ahead.

I will say that my favorite part of the entire film is honestly the credits, which goes behind the scenes to show the actual stunt performers pulling off the Fall Guy's real stunts. It's incredible, and those guys do not get the credit and acknowledgment they deserve in the film industry.

Hopefully “The Fall Guy” creates forward momentum toward establishing the long desired Academy Award category for stunt performers a reality. In the meantime, if you want a good excuse to buy a large popcorn and see some awesome action, I 100% recommend “The Fall Guy.”