Succulent Swap at the Petaluma library

Hosted by the Sonoma County Master Gardener and the Petaluma Regional Library, the first Succulent Swap event since 2019 will take place at the library on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Following a presentation by master gardeners Jack Leutza and Trudy Jamieson — who will share tips on growing succulents and creating succulent garden inside reusable containers — attendees bringing cuttings from home will leave them for others and take home cuttings from other Petaluma gardens.

All levels of gardening experience are welcome, as are families and anyone eager to learn more about creating water-wise gardens.

For more information on the this event visit SonomaLibrary.org and search programs for “Succulent Swap.”