Everyone knows that the winter, especially post-holidays, can be slow for restaurants, but the summer also brings a bit of a lull too. With kids going off to summer camp, families taking vacations, and folks dusting off their backyard barbecues, restaurants are often just gliding through the summer, waiting for things to pick up again in the fall.

This sometimes gives our hardworking restaurateurs and their staff a chance to take time off themselves and get some well-needed rest and relaxation. We love seeing that – the rest of us get regular vacations and so should they.

Personally, I love tagging along on vacation (virtually, over social media) with Grace Ortega and Cesar Segura and their family members. For some reason, it makes their food at What a Chicken! taste that much better knowing they too get some time off to enjoy family travel. They are back from their vacation already, but others are just heading out, so I wanted to give local diners a heads up on current and upcoming closures.

Many of our restaurants closed for Independence Day, with both Lunchette and Don Pancho’s announcing their reopening on Wednesday, July 5. Some, such as Sunrise Donuts and The Local, took late June vacations and are reopened as of July 5 too. Others are just heading out on vacation, including Sax’s Joint – which is gearing up for their 10 year anniversary celebration and will be back from vacation on Sunday, July 9 – and Belfare, which will be closed until their return on Monday, July 10.

By the way, one of the best ways to double-check updated restaurant hours is through the Petaluma Food Taxi page at www.petalumafoodtaxi.com. After all, it’s their business to know who is open for ordering and who is not.